Spring cleaning yields lost treasures

Over the past few days, Brody and I have been organizing the storage lockers in our boats. I guess you could call it spring cleaning. No matter how many times we have done this together, Brody and I are always amazed at what we find. Three bottles of sunscreen (all of which are out of date). Two rain jackets that I have been missing for months. One large bag of beef jerky (no telling how long that has been in there), so I threw the jerky in the trash. Brody gave me the “are you completely stupid” look and removed the beef jerky from the trash. I threw it away again. A few minutes later, Brody was carrying the beef jerky around on the dock. He brought the bag back to me, and I examined the expiration date. As it turns out, the beef jerk will expire long after I do.

We opened the bag and tried some. It was good! After eating a few pieces, we decided to launch the skiff and do a little fishing. The tide was just about dead low, and the surface water temperature was 60 degrees. Brody said the redfish would be in the shallows warming up and eating finger mullet. He said he knew exactly where they were and would show me for a couple of more pieces of beef jerky. I said you already had enough, and I can find the fish on my own. After an hour of looking and not finding, I decided to give Brody some jerky.

He happily wolfed it down and said the redfish were holding near a dock further up the creek.

He was right. The redfish were there, and they were hungry. Casting a Z-Man Finesse TRD on a 1/6-ounce NedLockZ jig to the dock pilings was highly effective. The fish were not particularly large, but they were plentiful. Each time I would catch and release a fish, Brody got a piece of beef jerky. We ran out of beef jerky pretty quickly.

Spring is nearly here. It is time to organize your boat and buy beef jerky. Lots of beef jerky.