Spring sports round up regions, plunge into playoffs

Track

The Bishop England girls and both of the Philip Simmons track and field teams shone at their respective region championships.

The Bishop girls ran away with the Region 8-AAA title on May 2 with a 218.5-85 victory over Academic Magnet at Cane Bay High School on May 2. Hanahan topped BE 211-128 to win the boys’ crown.

The Iron Horse girls and boys both claimed the biggest trophy at the Region 6-AA championships, which were contested at Woodland High School on May 4.

The Bishop girls won 11 of the 17 events contested including wins in the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800-meter relays.

Gold medal performances included: Maggie Long (shot put, long jump and triple jump), Audra Schaafsma (400 dash, high jump), Hope-Elaine Stowell (discus and javelin), Caroline Edgerton (800 run) and Nora Brahim (3,200 run).

Justin Hafner led the Bishop boys with gold medals in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs, while the Bishops’ 4x800 claimed first.

Bishop England will compete in Saturday’s Lower State qualifier at Camden.

In the Region 6-AA meet, Iron Horse sprinter NaJhyria Watson led the way by sweeping the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes.

De’Andra Brown claimed two gold medals, winning the 100-meter hurdles and long jump while the Iron Horse girls won the 400- and 3,200-meter relays.

Other gold medal winners included: Phoebe Coggan (800), Samantha Watson (1,600), Elizabeth Habakus (3,200), Kelsey Kieffer (high jump), Madison Jent (pole vault) and Brooke Wall (javelin).

The Iron Horse boys were dominant as well. They swept the 400-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter relays.

Bryce Kinloch (400 and high jump) and Pierce Walker (1,600 and 3,200) were double winners.

Other gold medalists included: JaQue Green (100), Corey Steed (200), Kanye Doyle (800), Troy Stevenson (long jump), Trey Hensley (pole vault) and Abram Wright (discus).

Baseball

Philip Simmons claimed the Class AA Region championship Monday night with a 13-3 victory over Camden in a game called after five innings due to the 10-run rule. The victory gave the Iron Horses an 18-9 record and a spot in the Class AA Lower State Championship Series.

The Iron Horses were 3-0 in district play. They also beat Silver Bluff 13-6 and Marion 12-8 to reach the district title game.

Bishop England, meanwhile, went 1-2 in the Class AAA District 6 play. The Bishops beat Lake City 1-0 in the opening round and lost to Battery Creek 11-5 to fall into the elimination bracket. Lake City eliminated BE, 11-4.

Soccer

Both the Bishop England and Philip Simmons girls’ soccer teams were scheduled to play Tuesday night for berths in this weekend’s state soccer championships.

The Bishops were scheduled to Oceanside Collegiate with the winner advancing to Saturday’s Class AAA state championship game, while Philip Simmons was scheduled to play at Christ Church with the winner moving onto Saturday’s Class AA championship.

The Bishops recorded victories over Lake City, Gilbert and Camden. Philip Simmons received a first-round bye and beat Brashier and Buford.

The BE boys won their opening round game with a 2-0 decision over Camden, but dropped a 3-2 decision at Waccamaw. The Iron Horse boys received a first-round bye and lost to Greenville, 2-1, in the second round.