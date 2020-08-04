Staying in the game

If you’re a Major League Baseball fan, this summer might mean no runs, no hits and no errors. Ditto for fantasy league members, people who shouldn’t be called fans because they root for players — not teams.

But I’m a baseball purist, and if the novel coronavirus pandemic shelves baseball season, I’m going to spend Memorial Day to Labor Day by being the manager of some of the greatest teams in history competing against other legendary squads.

Without baseball on the diamond, you can still have great matchups on a playing board, players cards and a pair of dice. How about the 1976 Cincinnati Reds vs. the 1998 New York Yankees? Or, how ‘bout The 1970 Baltimore Orioles vs. The 1986 New York Mets?

It could happen. And, it can happen with the roll of the dice. Yes, I am going to reconnect with my inner youth, when I was 10, when the Big Red Machine was born. Yes, I’m going to spend the summer playing APBA.

APBA?

Yes, APBA, the baseball board game that uses dice and players’ past performances to give you the results of a nine-inning game in less than 30 minutes. Oh, and did I mention you get to make the managerial moves?

Imagine:

Picking your starting lineup and pitcher, along with the batting order.

In-game managerial decisions including pulling a pitcher, inserting pinch hitters and pinch runners and making other critical decisions such as hitting away or laying down a sacrifice bunt.

APBA, which stands for American Professional Baseball Association, was born in the 1930s but didn’t become popular until the early 1950s when baseball was truly the national pastime.

While APBA, founded by Pennsylvania businessman J. Richard Seitz, is my baseball board game of choice, there are other games that will meet your needs. Strat-O-Matic is — and was — another viable alternative to baseball on the field.

Just how much so?

Cleveland radio station WTAM, during its sports updates, announces the Strat-O-Matic results between the Cleveland Indians and their scheduled opponent of that day for the 2020 season.

No matter what your choice, you can get a baseball fix — even if the Boys of Summer are sidelined for the 2020 season.

Order your own game online today at http://apbagames.com/.