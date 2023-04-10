Stevenson selected for 2023 Shrine Bowl

Philip Simmons High School football standout Troy Stevenson is the school’s first blue-chip recruit, already with a commitment to matriculate to Atlanta to attend Georgia Tech, the winner in an interesting and intense recruiting battle.

Now, Stevenson is the first Iron Horse football player chosen to play in a postseason all-star game. He was one of the top 44 seniors in the Palmetto State selected to play their North Carolina counterparts in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. It is the oldest high school all-star football game in the country, and the 87th edition will be

played Dec. 16 at Spartanburg High School.

“It means a lot to me,” said Stevenson, who selected Georgia Tech in a recruiting process that included 28 schools. “To be selected to play in the Shrine Bowl; not many players get picked so it’s an honor. It’s a great honor to play in the Shrine Bowl.”

If you wonder why Stevenson was chosen, check out his video highlights for the Sept. 29 game against defending Class AAA state champion Beaufort. At 6-foot-1, 175-pounds, Stevenson is long and lean with the instincts to play cornerback. He also can start, stop, and switch gears on a dime.

The senior seems to never leave the field. He’s projected to play cornerback in college but is a formidable target as a wide receiver for the Iron Horses. Stevenson was electric on offense against Beaufort. He had one carry that went for 17 yards and was on the receiving end of a 45-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tavien

Orellana. He recorded two tackles on defense, and Beaufort challenged him only one time in the air, and he successfully defended the play.

He’s been solid all season as a big play waiting to happen on offense. He’s touched the ball 13 times on offense and has scored four touchdowns. He’s caught four passes for 113 yards with two going for touchdowns. He’s carried nine times for 151 yards, averaging 16.8 yards per carry.

Opposing offenses don’t challenge him often, and he’s been impressive when quarterbacks do throw his way. He’s picked off one pass and successfully defended seven others. He’s recovered a fumble while logging 18 tackles, including 12 solo stops.

Stevenson rarely gets a break in a close contest, averaging 70 to 80 plays a game.

“I did a good job against Beaufort,” Stevenson said. “But the most important thing is that we won.”

Philip Simmons coach Eric Bendig has watched his star mature physically and mentally on the gridiron.

“He’s that guy who makes the right decisions,” Bendig said. “The players look up to him because he does the right things on and off the field. That’s the way he is.”

Georgia Tech is getting the consummate student-athlete. He also plays basketball and was all-state in track and field last spring when he won a bronze medal in the high jump. He claimed seventh in the long jump.

Georgia Tech proved to be the right fit for Stevenson, who plans to study mechanical engineering.