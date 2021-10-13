STREAK SNAPPED

One quarterback suffered a season-ending knee injury while the other was out for the year with a broken collarbone.

Then there’s a lineman who suffered a season-ending knee injury for the second year in a row.

Welcome to the 2021 Bishop England “Battling and Bruised” Bishops football season.

The injuries took a toll on the Bishops’ record, but not on its psyche. Bishop England coach John Cantey said after Oct. 8’s first win of the season, a 20-12 road victory against Academic Magnet in a Region 8-AAA showdown.

“I’m glad the guys had a chance to experience success,” said Cantey, whose team is 1-5, including 1-1 in league play. ”It’s been hard because of all the injuries and what that meant to the team. They could have quit. But they didn’t. Our players have shown a lot of character the entire season, even when times were tough.”

The Bishops, who entered the game averaging only 9.6 points per game, had their best offensive performance of the season to drop the Raptors to 2-4, including 0-2 in league play.

Cantey prefers to think of his team as 1-1 in league play rather than 1-5.

“The non-region games are to make you a better team,” Cantey said. “What matters is that we are 1-1 in the region. It’s region play that determines whether or not you make the playoffs. We’ve been resilient. We bounced back.”

Running back Weston Peterson scored on runs of 2 and 57 yards while quarterback Elliott Sanders ran 12 yards for a score.

Until about a month ago, Sanders was more known for being a pitcher on the baseball team. But he joined the Bishop gridders with the major injuries to the other quarterbacks.

The Bishops were scheduled to play Battery Creek this weekend, but the Dolphin team is under a COVID-19 quarantine. Instead the Bishops will host Lucy Beckham for homecoming.

Iron Horses running wild

Philip Simmons, meanwhile, continued to impress in Region 6-AA play. On Oct. 8, the Iron Horses hosted Lake Marion and rocked to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter and then rolled to a 35-0 halftime lead to improve to 6-1 overall, and 2-0 in region play.

The victory sets up a massive Region 6-AA showdown as the Iron Horses travel to Dorchester to play the talented Woodland Wolverines, perhaps the most athletic team on the schedule. After that, it doesn’t get much easier with a test against a physical and fast Timberland team.

The Iron Horse offense continues to get better each week as coach Eric Bendig worked to improve the passing game. That paid major dividends against Lake Marion as quarterback Tripp Williams had one of the best statistical games of his career. He completed 15 of 21, passing for 232 yards and three touchdowns. He also added a touchdown on a short run. Isaac Schimpf accounted for 38 of the Iron Horses’ 92 rushing yards. He carried seven times and scored a touchdown. Sharod Williams carried five times for 32 yards.

Riley Beard was the go-to receiver, responding with six catches for 97 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Laron Davis caught a 17-yard touchdown pass.