Stuck on shore, days are going to the dog

SALTWATER FISHING TRENDS FOR CHARLESTON AREA FROM DNR

Inshore: Redfin Charters (843-277-5255) and Captain Rob Bennett (843-367-3777) reports that as temperatures start to get very hot along the coast inshore fishing can get much tougher. The summer heat and the threat of afternoon pop-up storms make morning the best time to fish in July, but if you fish early this month you can still catch trout, flounder and redfish on live bait such as finger mullet, mud minnows or shrimp under a popping cork. This is shaping up to be a particularly good flounder season.

Surf and pier: Folly Beach Pier (843-762-9516) reports that July is still a great time to fish off the pier, but with the summer heat you usually need to avoid the 1-6 p.m. window when it is usually just too hot for fish to feed well. However, with water temperatures going into the month lower than usual there may be more hours available to fish this year. Expect strong catches of Spanish mackerel, black drum, whiting, pompano, bluefish and even trout to continue this month, and king mackerel should show up in July.

Nearshore: Captain Rob Bennett reports that in July the spadefish bite should continue to be really good at the nearshore reefs, and Spanish mackerel, king mackerel, and amberjack should continue to be caught.