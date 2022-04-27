Subtropical species returns for summertime

At last, the warm weather fishing pattern has taken hold. With water temperatures approaching 70 degrees, the top water bite has turned on and our summertime species have returned. Inshore fishing is good and getting better every day.

Redfish and trout are actively feeding. In the early evening, as the sun dips below the horizon, they begin targeting finger mullet on the surface. My favorite lure for this situation is a Shimano Splash Walk. It casts really well and is easy to manipulate (with walk-the-dog retrieve). Most importantly, redfish and trout find it irresistible. Recently, the strikes have been coming during a pause in the retrieve cadence when the lure is sitting still. If you give top water fishing a try, vary your retrieve cadence until you start getting strikes. Don’t forget to try a long pause.

Many of our summertime species are already here. Bluefish and Spanish mackerel are feeding on glass minnows and finger mullet. Look for them in places where the current congregate baitfish. Marsh points on the incoming tide and creek mouths on the falling tide are all likely spots. In these locations, it is hard to beat a Z-Man Finesse TRD on a 1/6-ounce NedlockZ jig. When bluefish and Spanish mackerel are feeding on glass minnows a quick snap and pause retrieve seems to work best.

Recently, I have been experimenting with a new lure combination, a Z-Man SMH WormZ on a 3/16-ounce SMH jig. So far, it has proven to be effective on redfish, trout, flounder, bluefish and Spanish mackerel. I am still working on the appropriate tackle system and retrieving cadence. But, so far, I like it. More importantly, the fish like it too! As I become more proficient with this lure combination, I will share what I learn.

Brody, the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog, said if you go fishing, bring bug spray. Given the warm weather, fish are not the only things that are biting.