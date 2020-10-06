Sweeney’s focus turns to Furman ROTC

Cole Sweeney’s college plan seemed almost foolproof.

Sweeney, a talented student-athlete who recently graduated from Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Mount Pleasant, planned to attend Furman University, play lacrosse and join the school’s Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC).

But the coronavirus epidemic changed his plans, though not his life.

He was offered a scholarship to play LAX at Furman and was eager to continue his athletic career. But on May 19, the school announced it was cutting the men’s lacrosse program and baseball “in an effort to address the unprecedented financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a story on Furman’s website.

The lacrosse program, which became a varsity sport in 2014, was dissolved and most of the LAX players already on campus had a change of heart – and plans. The LAX players decided to transfer to other schools.

But the song remained the same for Sweeney, who chose the school for its ROTC program.

“That was definitely a curveball,” Sweeney said of the school’s decision. “But I thought, ‘What am I going to do?’ I knew I wasn’t going to spend a lot of time and energy feeling frustrated. My goal was to become a better person because of this.”

He stressed his No. 1 reason for deciding on Furman was based on its ROTC programs. Enrolling in ROTC will be the platform on which his career will take off. ROTC is a college- and university-based program for training commissioned officers of the United States Armed Forces.

“All I know is I wanted to serve our country,” Sweeney said. “I did a lot of research. At first, I was attracted to the Merchant Marine Academy (in Kingsport, New York). But then I realized I could do the same exact thing at Furman.”

He will be in the Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (AROTC) program. It is the largest branch of ROTC with more than 20,000 ROTC cadets in 273 programs around the country.

“I want to serve,” Sweeney said. “When I come out, I want to serve our country. That’s why ROTC appeals to me.”

Sweeney always has been fascinated with aviation, so much so he wants to fly helicopters for the Army.

In the meantime, he’s ready for a dose of discipline, a must for ROTC students.

“The discipline and structure of the military is something that I admire. That structure is for me. You know what to expect, and you know an ROTC program expects of you. Very little is lost in translation. I know it’s something that’s not for everyone. Not everyone who chooses military life can stick with it.”

Sweeney, who is a member of the National Honor Society and was ranked in the top 15 percent in his class, says his parents, Rachel and Dan, are supportive of his decision.

“They’ve always been supportive,” Sweeney said. “I’m thankful for that. They’ve allowed me to do what I want.”