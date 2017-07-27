Each week the swim team coaches select swimmers of the week whom they feel best illustrate, through work ethic and sportsmanship, what it means to be a Flying Fish. This week’s swimmers of the week are: 7 and 8-year-olds Emily Ann Warren and Jackson Muller; 9 and 10-year-olds Grace Ward and Carter Zieminick; 11 and 12-year-olds Kate Kowalski, Justin Hafner and Henry Lewis; 13 and 14-year-olds Nina Jansen and Owen Conley; and 15 to 18-year-olds Annalise Hafner and Aaron de Jager.

Skyzone is the sponsor of the “Swimmers of the Week” program and they donate an hour jump pass to each honoree. They will also be hosting the team for an end of year party.