A tail of two homes

Two years ago, my son Elliott moved to Osaka, Japan. Until his return, I volunteered to look after his dog, Brody.

At the time, I had a few reservations. As it turned out, Brody became my constant fishing companion and trusted stock advisor. This week, Elliott moved back to Daniel Island. While I am ecstatic that he is home, it did bring up the Brody “custody” question.

Thankfully, we agreed to joint custody.

Now, I have two constant fishing companions. My days and my heart are full.

Elliott, Brody, and I are planning to fish a lot over the holidays. With the water temperature hovering around 52 degrees, the trout are slowing down and feeding less. On cold and cloudy days, we will fish for trout at the base of depth transitions on an incoming tide.

On warm and sunny days, we expect to find feeding trout at the top of depth transitions.

In both situations, a small lure and slow retrieve cadence are critical to success. For cloudy conditions, a Z-Man Finesse TRD on a 1/5-ounce NedLockZ jig is recommended. For warm and sunny days, I prefer a Z-Man StreakZ 3.75 on a 3/16-ounce Eye Strike Finesse jig.

Redfish have formed large schools in the shallows. Right now, dolphin predation and angling pressure are pretty light. So, the redfish will eat pretty much anything you put in front of them.

As winter progresses and the fish become more wary, finesse lures like the TRD and StreakZ will be more effective.

If you have time off for the holidays, gather your family (including your dog) and go fishing.