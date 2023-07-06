Teammates, community honor Meghan Mulqueen Taylor at lacrosse field dedication

Talk to women’s lacrosse players, and they’ll tell you the sport has unwritten rules.

You body check my teammate? We face check yours.

We leave no player behind on practice sprints. We encourage them to the end.

And when you hang up your stick, and the aches and scrapes have faded and real life begins, you promise to never forget your teammates.

“As soon as we heard there was a date, we all booked our flights (to South Carolina) and here we are,” said Jennifer Tivalerio.

It was more than 30 years ago, Tivalerio and her lacrosse teammates Joanne Dobson-Adkins and Catherine Maracek first took the field with the late Meghan Mulqueen Taylor.

They were new teammates at the University of Delaware. Now decades later, the trio are holding true to their vow to never forget their teammate.

On a steamy Saturday afternoon on Daniel Island, these three middle-aged moms from three different states put their regular lives on pause, dusted off their sticks, and once again reunited, sprinting down the sideline to battle teenagers half their age to dedicate the new Meghan Mulqueen Taylor Memorial Lacrosse Field.

“It’s great that she’s going to live on,” said Tivalerio. “She lives on in our hearts and now everyone will know who Meghan Mulqueen Taylor is.”

“Meg” Mulqueen Taylor spent her life championing the sport of women’s and girls’ lacrosse from the northern part of the country down here to the south.

First earning All-American collegiate honors as an offensive threat at the University of Delaware, she then served as a Division 1 lacrosse coach, before ultimately arriving here in the Lowcountry to inspire and teach younger generations.Not only did Mulqueen Taylor become the first girls lacrosse coach at both Ashley Hall and Bishop England high schools, but she also helped create the first all-girls lacrosse club and clinics on Daniel Island.

“She always was involved. She always gave back,” said Dobson-Adkins, who traveled in from Pennsylvania. “She wanted to (teach) girls that weren’t yet exposed to the beauty of lacrosse, what it means and what it can mean. And she took all of her time to do that. It really is something special.”

In 2018, tragedy cut short Meg’s young life, and at the age of 47, Mulqueen Taylor died after a battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and Bronchiolitis Obliterans.

“When Meg got sick, it was heartbreaking,” said Dobson-Adkins. “Interestingly enough, a few years earlier, I was sick and she was the first one there. She ordered me food and she had stuff delivered. And really mothered me. I would have never wanted this to happen, but now, the roles were reversed.”

Greg Taylor led the effort to honor his wife’s leadership and legacy. He initiated the fundraising campaign to erect the 7.5-foot stone memorial that now sits at the corner of the South Coast Lacrosse Association’s third and newest field just a half-mile down a dirt road behind the Edgefield Park and Pool.

“It’s a happy day. A great day. A celebration day, “ Taylor said as more than a hundred family and friends gathered during the ceremony.

“The field stands as a testament to a woman who exemplifies selflessness, cared deeply for others above herself, and paved the way for future generations of female athletes.”

“Greg nailed it,” Dobson-Adkins said. “Meg was calm and a very confident, easy going presence. And to have him honor Meghan the way he has, and what he has done for (their) daughters Haley and Hannah, there’s just no words.”

But there are words.

Etched in her memorial, for all young and future lacrosse players to see, the stone text honors Meg “who through her kindness, patience and love of lacrosse continues to inspire us all.”

“It sort of explains Meg,” said Tivelario. “Her love for the game and the friendships that it creates. They are everlasting.”

If you would like to donate to the nonprofit South Carolina Lacrosse Foundation in memory of Mulqueen Taylor, you can Venmo @Greg-Taylor-95.