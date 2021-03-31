Tennis legend Venus Williams joins VCO field

The 2021 Volvo Car Open’s list of returning champions just got a little longer as 7-time grand slam champion Venus Williams has committed to play in the women’s tournament.

Williams was a main draw alternate, noted tournament officials, and was added to the field after other players withdrew due to injuries.

This will be the 10th VCO for the 2004 champion. Her last appearance at the Daniel Island event was 2017.

She joins three other former champions at this year’s tournament – Madison Keys, Kiki Bertens and Sloane Stephens.

Based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the 40-year-old right-hander is currently ranked 79 in the WTA.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, World No. 12 Belinda Bencic, 2019 French Open finalist Markéta Vondroušová, newly crowned Monterrey champion Leylah Fernandez and Charleston native and undefeated, five-time ACC Freshman of the Week

UVA tennis player Emma Navarro have been awarded main draw wild cards.

CATCH THE TOURNAMENT LIVE

The Volvo Car Open, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America that would normally welcome 90,000 spectators, will be broadcast live on the Tennis Channel, giving fans the opportunity to follow all the action, even if they can’t cheer from the stands.

After having to cancel the 2020 tournament due to COVID-19 lockdowns, as the VCO was planned to return this year, officials decided not to have fans in attendance for both their safety and the players.

Currently, the Tennis Channel is planning this schedule of programming:

• Monday, April 5, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

• Tuesday, April 6, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

• Wednesday, April 7, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

• Thursday, April 8, 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.

• Friday, April 9, 1-10 p.m.

• Saturday, April 10, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

• Sunday, April 11, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

(Times subject to change. Check local listings.)

