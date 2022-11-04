Tennis Trivia Answers from April 7, 2022 edition of the paper

Below, bolded in yellow, are the answers to Tennis Trivia Presented by Atlantic Properties, questions were in the April 7, 2022 edition of the paper

What is the size (number of players) for the singles draw?

a. 32

b. 64

c. 48

d. 128

Which player received a Wild Card entry into the Credit One Charleston Open this year? Venus Williams Shelby Rogers Emma Navarra Rosie Casals

This TV station airs the Credit One Charleston Open? ESPN Tennis Channel FoxSports CNN

The father of what Bosnia born German player played at Univ. of South Carolina? Andrea Petkovic Angelique Kerber Anita Wagner Belinda Bencic

This top 30 player once trained on the grounds of the Family Circle Tennis Center? Danielle Collins Jessica Pegula Madison Keys Emma Navarro

The minimum amount of points a player needs to win a tiebreaker? 5 7 8 10

What player’s father is a former Olympic rower who competed in the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul? Iga Swiatek Paula Badosa Ons Jaeur Karolina Pliskova

What type of material are tennis balls covered with? Linen Cotton Flet Spandex

What name is given to a 40-40 score during a match? Ace Duece Advantage Tie

During a tennis match, what is the term used to describe a player returning the ball before it has a chance to bounce on the court? Slam Lob Volley Dig

What Grand Slam did Iga Swiatek win in 2020? Australian Open French Open Wimbleton U.S. Open

The longest singles match in recorded history lasted 11 hours and 5 minutes, stretched over 3 days. Which 2 players competed in this match? Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova John Isner and Nicolas Mahut Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer John McEnroe and Ivan Lendl

Who are the four past Charleston Open champions in this year’s Credit One Charleston Open Draw? Veronika Kudermetova, Madison Keys, Sloane Stephens, Andrea Petkovic Samantha Stosur, Madison Keys, Sloane Stephens, Andrea Petkovic Veronika Kudermetova, Jelena Jankovic, Sloane Stephens, Andrea Petkovic Samantha Stosur, Jelena Jankovic, Belinda Bencic, Andrea Pekovic

Which player has never won the Credit One Charleston Open in the 50 years of the tournament? Samantha Stosur Venus Williams Martina Navratilova Lyndsay Davenport

What type of surface is the Credit One Charleston Open played on?

Hardcourt Grass Clay Softcourt

Who was the first woman to win all four Grand Slam events (Wimbledon, US/Australian/French Opens) in the same calendar year? Steffi Graff Maureen Connolly Margaret Court Serena Williams

Computerized rankings were introduced to the WTA on November 3, 1975. Who was the first WTA World #1? Chris Evert Martina Navratilova Billie Jean King Evonne Goolagong

Who is the only player to achieve the Golden Slam in tennis (all four Grand Slam titles and Olympic gold in the same season)? Andre Agassi Margaret Court John McEnroe Steffi Graff

What actress played Billie Jean King in the 2017 film Battle of the Sexes? Emma Stone Emma Watson Stana Katic Scarlett Johansson

What actress played the adult Serena Williams in the film King Richard? Demi Singleton Saniyya Sidney Viola Davis Marsai Martin

What musician knighted by Queen Elizabeth is playing at the Credit One Stadium in September? Mick Jagger Elton John Paul McCartney Bono

Who paid for the renovations to the Credit One Stadium? City of Charleston taxpayers Daniel Island Company Ben and Kelly Navarro The state of South Carolina taxpayers

What year was no champion crowned in what is now the Credit One tournament? 1980 2001 2020 1973

Who did Venus Williams defeat in the 2004 finals to win in what is now the Credit One tournament? Serena Williams Conchita Martínez Justine Henin Maria Sharapova