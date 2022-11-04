Tennis Trivia Answers from April 7, 2022 edition of the paper
Tennis Trivia was Presented by Atlantic Properties
Below, bolded in yellow, are the answers to Tennis Trivia Presented by Atlantic Properties, questions were in the April 7, 2022 edition of the paper
- What is the size (number of players) for the singles draw?
a. 32
b. 64
c. 48
d. 128
-
Which player received a Wild Card entry into the Credit One Charleston Open this year?
- Venus Williams
- Shelby Rogers
- Emma Navarra
- Rosie Casals
-
This TV station airs the Credit One Charleston Open?
- ESPN
- Tennis Channel
- FoxSports
- CNN
-
The father of what Bosnia born German player played at Univ. of South Carolina?
- Andrea Petkovic
- Angelique Kerber
- Anita Wagner
- Belinda Bencic
-
This top 30 player once trained on the grounds of the Family Circle Tennis Center?
- Danielle Collins
- Jessica Pegula
- Madison Keys
- Emma Navarro
-
The minimum amount of points a player needs to win a tiebreaker?
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 10
-
What player’s father is a former Olympic rower who competed in the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul?
- Iga Swiatek
- Paula Badosa
- Ons Jaeur
- Karolina Pliskova
-
What type of material are tennis balls covered with?
- Linen
- Cotton
- Flet
- Spandex
-
What name is given to a 40-40 score during a match?
- Ace
- Duece
- Advantage
- Tie
-
During a tennis match, what is the term used to describe a player returning the ball before it has a chance to bounce on the court?
- Slam
- Lob
- Volley
- Dig
-
What Grand Slam did Iga Swiatek win in 2020?
- Australian Open
- French Open
- Wimbleton
- U.S. Open
-
The longest singles match in recorded history lasted 11 hours and 5 minutes, stretched over 3 days. Which 2 players competed in this match?
- Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova
- John Isner and Nicolas Mahut
- Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer
- John McEnroe and Ivan Lendl
-
Who are the four past Charleston Open champions in this year’s Credit One Charleston Open Draw?
- Veronika Kudermetova, Madison Keys, Sloane Stephens, Andrea Petkovic
- Samantha Stosur, Madison Keys, Sloane Stephens, Andrea Petkovic
- Veronika Kudermetova, Jelena Jankovic, Sloane Stephens, Andrea Petkovic
- Samantha Stosur, Jelena Jankovic, Belinda Bencic, Andrea Pekovic
-
Which player has never won the Credit One Charleston Open in the 50 years of the tournament?
- Samantha Stosur
- Venus Williams
- Martina Navratilova
- Lyndsay Davenport
- What type of surface is the Credit One Charleston Open played on?
- Hardcourt
- Grass
- Clay
- Softcourt
-
Who was the first woman to win all four Grand Slam events (Wimbledon, US/Australian/French Opens) in the same calendar year?
- Steffi Graff
- Maureen Connolly
- Margaret Court
- Serena Williams
-
Computerized rankings were introduced to the WTA on November 3, 1975. Who was the first WTA World #1?
- Chris Evert
- Martina Navratilova
- Billie Jean King
- Evonne Goolagong
-
Who is the only player to achieve the Golden Slam in tennis (all four Grand Slam titles and Olympic gold in the same season)?
- Andre Agassi
- Margaret Court
- John McEnroe
- Steffi Graff
-
What actress played Billie Jean King in the 2017 film Battle of the Sexes?
- Emma Stone
- Emma Watson
- Stana Katic
- Scarlett Johansson
-
What actress played the adult Serena Williams in the film King Richard?
- Demi Singleton
- Saniyya Sidney
- Viola Davis
- Marsai Martin
-
What musician knighted by Queen Elizabeth is playing at the Credit One Stadium in September?
- Mick Jagger
- Elton John
- Paul McCartney
- Bono
-
Who paid for the renovations to the Credit One Stadium?
- City of Charleston taxpayers
- Daniel Island Company
- Ben and Kelly Navarro
- The state of South Carolina taxpayers
-
What year was no champion crowned in what is now the Credit One tournament?
- 1980
- 2001
- 2020
- 1973
-
Who did Venus Williams defeat in the 2004 finals to win in what is now the Credit One tournament?
- Serena Williams
- Conchita Martínez
- Justine Henin
- Maria Sharapova
-
What day and time will the doubles final start for the 2022 Credit One Charleston Open?
- April 10 at 1:15 pm
- April 9 at 1:15 pm
- April 9 at 7:05 pm
- April 10 at 10:45 am