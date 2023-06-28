There’s no place like home

Talented golfer and Charleston resident Rowan Sullivan knows there is no place like home. He’s one of the top junior golfers in the country and will compete in the 75th U.S. Junior Amateur, which will be held July 24-29 at the Daniel Island Club’s Beresford Creek and Ralston Creek golf courses.

The recent Porter-Gaud graduate is no stranger to the links on Daniel Island. Earlier this month, Rowan qualified for the prestigious event with an impressive performance on a course that will be in play during the big event.

Daniel Island was one of the qualifying venues with four qualifying spots and two alternate spots at stake. Sullivan, Alex Long of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; Colin Salema of Matthews, North Carolina; and Davis Neal of North Augusta were the other qualifiers.

“I’m super excited that it will be held here in Charleston,” said Sullivan, who was a SCISA state individual champ as a member of the Cyclones’ team.

Sullivan is obviously familiar with the course. He was headed out to practice there shortly after this interview. But he knows familiarity doesn’t necessarily equate to fame. He’s one of 264 teenaged golfers, 18-and-under, who will compete in the July event.

“The goal, obviously, is to win,” said Sullivan, who competed in the 2021 U.S. Junior Amaeur when it was contested at Pinehurst. “Any USGA event is difficult, but this might be the toughest to win.”

The first Junior Amateur was held in Michigan in 1948 and the champions’ list is a snapshot of today’s top golf professionals.

Tiger Woods, a three-time junior winner, heads the list of the elite of the elite who have won the tourney. Other winners include David Duval, Jordan Spieth, Gary Koch, Hunter Mahan, Johnny Miller, Mason Rudolph and Kevin Tway among the champions crowned.

“You have to play your best golf, no doubt about it,” Sullivan said. “This is not the time to have an off day. In 2021 I made it into the 32. The experience of playing in it for a second time is a bonus.”

Sullivan’s golf career has included tons of practice time and tournaments, and he’s so successful that he has to be thinking of a career on the professional tour.

“But that’s every golfer’s dream,” Sullivan said. “That’s what drives you. If you don’t have the dream of playing professionally, you don’t have the drive.”

Sullivan’s matriculation plans include enrolling at Vanderbilt, located in Nashville. He was born in Bristol, Tennessee, and moved to Charleston in 2015. He’s a solid student who had a 4.8 GPA at Porter-Gaud. He plans to major in economics and minor in business.

He will play golf as well. The Commodores have one of the top golf teams in the country, winning six major tournaments. But the NCAA title eluded them. The Commodores have played in the last nine NCAA championships.

When Vandy coach Scott Limbaugh offered Sullivan a scholarship, the decision was easy.

“It’s hard to turn down Vanderbilt, very hard. They were No. 1 (in the country) when they offered. It’s a great school, great city and a great program. I knew it was for me.”