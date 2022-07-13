They’re the Millers

There are sibling rivalries. And then there are twin rivalries.

The coaches and teachers at Bishop England High School are well aware of that scenario. Cole and Chase Miller, born 2 minutes apart, are ultra-competitive in the academic arena and on the athletic fields – and even at the kitchen table.

“It’s constant,” said Chase, the younger of the two. “Who gets the better grade on the math test. Who does better on the science test. And then, there’s sports. We even see who can eat the fastest.”

The good news if you are a Battling Bishop supporter is that the rising seniors are teaming up to play football this fall for the first time and should give the wide receiver position some extra talent and depth. They are veterans on the BE baseball team.

“They showed some skills during spring practice,” Bishop England football coach John Cantey said. “They should contribute. They give us some talent at the receiver position.”

While this is Cantey’s first go-round with the Miller twins, BE baseball coach Mike Darnell is an old pro at coaching the Millers.

“They are complete opposites around me,” Darnell said. “Chase is very laid back and Cole is more talkative and active. I tease them a lot about who has the better grades all the time. Chase just laughs and Cole is always concerned about who has the better grades.”

While Darnell teases them about grades, these are two serious students. Both Cole and Chase are narrowing their college lists to two: Clemson and Wofford.

Cole, who has a 4.65 GPA on Bishop England’s weighted scale, is leaning toward Wofford. He likes the schools because they both offer impressive pre-med programs.

Chase has a 5.0 GPA and is split down the middle on his matriculation plans. He plans to pursue “something in the medical field” at either Clemson or Wofford.

While their parents stressed academics come first, the brothers have answered that challenge, while playing baseball and now football. This summer they have been competing in the 7-on-7 passing league or spending time at the pool in Dunes West. No, they aren’t working on their suntans at the pool. They swim the Dunes West team in the East Cooper League. They spent this past weekend competing in the City Swim Meet.

Cole said he and Chase took classes with BE football players who encouraged them to give the sport a chance.

The brothers showed promise in spring practice. So, while when it comes to regrets, some people have a few, Chase might have only one regret and that’s not trying out for the football team his freshman year.

“I feel I made a lot of progress,” Chase said. “I know what the crowd will be like when we play this fall because I have been in the crowd. We have some awesome fans.”

The two work hard in both athletics and academics. They know their athletic careers will end when they graduate from BE in the spring of 2023.

“They both work hard and do whatever you ask them to do. They are both great kids and will be very successful in whatever they choose to do,” Darnell said.