Thomas Moyer beats Dr. Jimmy Smith, wins a gift card to Wasabi

Thomas Moyer is this week’s winner of the Pigskin Pick’em. His 11-1 record beat Dr. Jimmy Smith of Daniel Island Chiropractic’s 8-4 showing.

A retired engineer, Moyer likes traveling and gardening. He and his wife moved to Daniel Island eight years ago.

“I enjoy playing the Pigskin Pick’em each week because football is my favorite sport. Also, picking the teams gives me some time to research the teams and players and statistics,” he wrote via email. “During these COVID times, player availability can affect the outcome of games. So, it’s an interesting challenge.”

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers have the opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and to win great prizes. Want to play? Sign up to have the games emailed to you each week by emailing katherine@thedanielislandnews.com to be added to the email list, or enter the link in your URL for this week’s games, or go to our Facebook page to find a link. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by noon on Friday.

Each week, we also include a running win-loss record for each of our sponsors. The paper will donate $500 to the charity of choice for the sponsor who has the best overall win-loss record at the end of the season.