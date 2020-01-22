Tips for Brody: How to be a better fishing companion (dog)

Brody, the amazing fish-finding dog, is a pretty good fishing partner. He knows where the fish are and lets me catch all of them. That’s pretty good! However, there are a few areas that he can improve.

Improvement area number one is food. When he brings snacks for the boat, they are always the Milk Bone crunchy doggie biscuits. I have told him many times that I prefer the chewy ones. Yet time after time, crunchy biscuits.

Improvement area number two is backing down the boat trailer. Brody is a smart dog and actually a good driver. But it takes him several tries to back the boat into the water. The next time we go fishing, I will back down the boat trailer and let Brody dock the boat. For a good fishing partner, it is the least I can do.

Improvement area number three is paying for gas. Brody has an American Express card, but he never offers to pay for gas. What’s up with that?

Improvement area number four is licking fish before releasing them. While I am a strong proponent of catch and release, it is inappropriate to lick and release. I think he should at least ask before licking. It is the right thing to do.

Improvement area number five is hogging all female attention. When we are fishing together it is like I am invisible. Petty? Yes, but my ego demands acknowledgement.

If you have any recommendations on how to help Brody improve, please let me know!

Contact Captain Greg Peralta at capgregp@gmail.com or call (843) 224-0099.