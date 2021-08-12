Tracey Thomas beats Mary Patterson, wins a gift card to Viva Tacos and Tequila

Tracey Thomas wins again! Her 9-3 record beat Mary Patterson with Quartermaster Properties’ 6-6 record. Thomas tied with other contestants but won in the tiebreaker.

Thomas is the director of Young Life and Wyldlife on Daniel Island. She and her husband, Pat, play the Pigskin Pick’em together each week. “Wow! This is so fun,” she wrote in an email. “Twice in one season.”

Each week between now and the Super Bowl, readers have the opportunity to “Beat the Sponsor” and to win great prizes. Want to play? Sign up to have the games emailed to you each week by emailing katherine@thedanielislandnews.com to be added to the email list, or enter the above link in your URL for this week’s games, or go to our Facebook page to find a link. To be eligible to win, you must select your entries online by noon on Friday. There is no cost to enter.

Each week, we include a running win-loss record for each of our sponsors and the paper will donate $500 to the charity of choice for the sponsor who has the best overall win-loss record at the end of the season.