Track and field teams exert confidence as competition thickens

The Philip Simmons High School boys’ track and field team has high hopes for the 2023 season, its first year at the Class AAA level.

The Iron Horses won a state championship as a Class AA school in 2021, but the stakes are higher and the teams are bigger, better and more talented at the next level.

But Iron Horses’ coach Cory Magwood is confident his team can compete for a state title this spring and if you need proof, check out the team standings from March 4’s Wildcat Classic, an elite meet hosted by West Ashley High School.

The Iron Horses finished third in the meet and were the only team in the top 7 that competes at the Class AAA level. The other six teams were either Class AAAAA or AAAA. Class AAAAA entries Wando and Fort Dorchester finished first and second with 135 and 99 points,

respectively. The Iron Horses claimed third with 91.

“We can absolutely win the state championship,” Magwood said. “Any time we begin the season, that’s our goal. Our kids are very competitive and like to rise to the challenge. It’s just a matter of coming to practice, working hard and getting better each week.”

While there were many talented Iron Horses competing, sophomore Corey Steed might have been the star of the show with a time of 21.96 in the 200-meter dash. The effort gave him the school record and a national elite performance.

“Steed is the third-fastest athlete in the state. That’s elite,” Magwood said. “He’s only a sophomore and he has to work hard, but the sky is the limit.”

Bryce Kinloch was just as impressive with a victory in the high jump (6-2) and a bronze performance in the 400-meter dash, clocking in at 51.17.

The Iron Horses’ girls, who won the Class AA state championship in May 2022, also were impressive at the Wildcat Classic, finishing in third place. Wando claimed the championship with 145 points while Summerville was second with 103. The Iron Horses collected 97.5 points to grab third place.

Iron Horses’ pole vaulters Madison Jent and Ashley Rousch both turned in national elite efforts, clearing 12-6 and 11-0, respectively.

Freshman Samantha Watson won a gold medal in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:24.53. Laura Perry was impressive in the 400 and 1,600.

BE TRACK AND FIELD

Bishop England competed in the Wood Lowcountry Invitational, which was hosted by Woodland High School.

The BE girls finished in sixth place with 63 points in a very close meet. Goose Creek won with 101 points and Spring Valley was second with 92. 5. Only four points separated the next four teams in the standings.

Nora Brahim led the Bishops with a gold medal in the 3,200-meter run and a silver in the 1,600. The Bishops also claimed gold in the 4x800-meter relay. Maggie Long shone in the long and triple jumps.

The Bishop boys also competed in the meet and finished 16th out of 19 teams.