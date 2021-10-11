Triggerfish can be easier to catch than release

Triggerfish are one of Brody’s favorite fish to eat. However, sometimes they are just so pretty that I admire them and then release them. On a recent offshore trip, I released several of the largest and most colorful triggerfish I have ever caught. Brody did not approve. But, after promising him dinner at Orlando’s Pizza, Brody was OK with letting them go.

We were dropping 100-gram Shimano Wing Fall jigs to a ledge in about 135 feet of water. Between the amberjack, vermillion snapper and triggerfish, our Wing Fall jigs rarely made it to the bottom. Amberjack would often intercept our jigs about halfway down. They were brutes and put up punishing fights. After releasing a couple, I found myself hoping not to catch any more. Thankfully, the amberjack eventually lost interest and let our jigs fall into the lower portion of the water column. The vermillion snapper and triggerfish were striking the jig about 10 feet off the bottom. For about an hour, the action was fast and furious.

When the bite slowed down, Brody said it was time to head home and get ready for dinner at Orlando’s. He reminded me that even though he was a celebrity, fish-finding and stock-trading dog, he was a dog nonetheless. So, he wanted to get there early and grab an outside table. I noticed that he added “celebrity” to his usual self-description.

Upon our arrival at Orlando’s, nearly all of the patrons stopped by the table and said hello to Brody. No one even noticed me. It was like I was invisible. Perhaps, Brody really is a “celebrity,” fish-finding and stock-trading dog.

While eating my pizza in obscurity, I decided next time I am going to keep those damn triggerfish!