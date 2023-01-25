Two more elite talents commit to COCO

World No. 9 and 2021 Charleston champion Veronika Kudermetova and World No. 11 and two-time NCAA champion Danielle Collins have entered the 2023 Credit One Charleston Open, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America. The WTA 500 tournament, which is the annual clay season kickoff event on the WTA Hologic Tour, is set to return April 1-9 at Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island.

Kudermetova and Collins join a list of top-ranked players already competing in April’s tournament including World No. 2 Ons Jabeur, World No. 3 Jessica Pegula, World No. 10 Belinda Bencic and World No. 13 Madison Keys, among others.

Kudermetova is currently World No. 9 in singles and World No. 3 in doubles. After winning her maiden title in Charleston in 2021, she went on to have a standout 2022 season where she broke into the world’s top 10 for the first time. She made the finals in Melbourne (Summer Set 1), Dubai and Istanbul and reached four semifinals and four quarterfinals, including a run to the quarterfinals at Roland-Garros. Her season showcased results of a quarterfinals or better appearance at 11 of her 20 singles events. In addition, she captured three doubles titles - the WTA Finals, Rome and Dubai - competed in three additional doubles finals and reached the Australian Open’s doubles semifinals.

Kudermetova’s 2023 season kicked-off with back-to-back quarterfinals and semifinals appearances in Adelaide. The 2023 Credit One Charleston Open will be Kudermetova’s third time competing in the event and first since capturing the title in 2021. She holds a 6-1 Charleston record.

Collins is currently ranked World No. 11. She had a strong start to her 2022 season with her first Grand Slam final finish at the Australian Open. She also reached the semifinals in San Diego, quarterfinals in Miami and the fourth round of the U.S. Open. Additionally, she competed in the Wimbledon doubles semifinals. She also recently made the quarterfinals in Adelaide and was in contention at the 2023 Australian Open. A two-time NCAA champion at the University of Virginia, Collins has won two WTA titles in Palermo and San Jose. This will be her second time competing in Charleston, where she holds a 3-1 record.