Two thumbs up for fishing in June

Fishing in June gets two thumbs up. It would get three thumbs up, but Brody (the amazing fish-finding dog) does not have any thumbs.

All joking aside, June is one of my favorite months to fish. The weather is warm but not oppressively hot. All of our migratory species have returned. The biggest challenge is deciding what species you want to catch.

Recently, Elliott, David, Brody and I decided to catch as many species as possible within a 4-hour period. We launched the Pathfinder at 7 a.m. and made a short run to an oyster bar down the creek from my dock. Elliott cast Z-Man StreakZ 3.75 lures on 3/16-ounce EyeStrike Finesse jig to the bar and caught a tiny trout. We laughed about the size, but it checked a species off our list. Before leaving the oyster bar we added redfish, bluefish and sea robin to our list. All were small.

No worries, in a species count contest size does not matter.

With many of the inshore species checked off the list, we decided to head to the Charleston 60 reef and target a few nearshore species. On the way to the reef, we passed a school of Spanish mackerel feeding on the surface. Elliott cast a Shimano 21-gram Colt

Sniper jig to the school and Spanish mackerel was added to the list.

Upon arrival at the reef, we began vertical jigging with Shimano Flat Fall jigs. I caught a black sea bass and David caught an amberjack. Elliott and David made fun of my tiny black sea bass, so I put away the Flat Fall jig and deployed a cigar minnow on a Carolina

rig. This added shark and bonito to the list.

We spent the rest of our time targeting cobia. No luck but we caught a few more amberjacks and sharks on cigar minnows.

While fighting a double of amberjacks, David and I gave the fishing two thumbs up. Without any thumbs, Brody just sat there.