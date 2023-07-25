US Junior Amateur Championship on DI in full swing

Golf balls and trophy dreams are flying high at the 75th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at the Daniel Island Club’s Beresford Creek and Ralston Creek courses this week.

The prestigious 18 and under tournament is a sneak peek at the best up-and-coming golfers with 264 players from across the country and the world travelling to Daniel Island to compete.

The field includes Matt Moloney, who recently completed his junior year at Bishop England High School and is energized by the fan support on his home course.

“I love having people out there,” Moloney said after his round on Monday. “Anytime I make a putt if people are clapping or saying, ‘good putt,’ it always helps. So yeah, I love it.”

Moloney is joined by another hometown golfer, Porter-Gaud graduate Rowan Sullivan, who as a Charleston resident had the honor of hitting the first golf ball of the six-day championship.

“As soon as my name was called, it really hit me that this was my final junior tournament and that I was hitting the first tee shot of the U.S. Junior,” Sullivan said. “Maybe that explains why I went a little left into the bunker, but I did hit a great shot out of the bunker and got out to a good start.”

Sullivan is slated to enroll at Vanderbilt University and Moloney will finish his senior year at LTP Scholars while competing on the junior tournament circuit.

Former junior amateur winners include Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, and the most recent major winner Brian Harmon, who just claimed the Claret Jug at the 2023 Open Championship.

Admission is free during the week-long event which concludes with a nationally-televised championship match Saturday, July 29th.