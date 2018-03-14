Volvo Car Open still in need of volunteers!

The show must go on...and it takes hundreds of people to make it happen!

The Volvo Car Open is seeking additional volunteers to serve in a variety of capacities as part of the 2018 tournament, which will be held from March 31-April 8 at the Family Circle Tennis Center and Volvo Car Stadium on Daniel Island.

Transportation drivers, golf cart drivers, and ticket office and guest services volunteers are still needed.

Having moved to the Volvo Car Stadium in 2001, the Open will celebrate its 45th anniversary this year. The many years of success that the tournament has seen is due in large part to the volunteers, explained Volunteer Coordinator Jo Cooper, a Daniel Island resident.

“They are extremely critical,” said Cooper. “The event can’t run without volunteers.”

Regardless of the area a volunteer is assigned to, the job is always a lot of fun, added Cooper, thanks to fellow volunteers and, most importantly, good tennis.

“In transportation, you might hop in a car and drive Serena Williams to her hotel,” said Cooper. “… I’ve personally driven Martina Navratilova, Venus and Serena… It’s really a way to be involved in something that is larger than yourself…I can’t wait to see my friends that I’ve been seeing every year. Some of them live in Texas and we have people from Ohio and Virginia. They come from all over. Maybe the best part is, you get some great tennis with great seats. There’s not a bad seat in this house.”

As a volunteer, one is required to work a minimum of six shifts, each shift lasting for about four to five hours, but the more hours one works, the more perks they receive, added Cooper. For the base six shifts, all volunteers receive a credential, which gets them onsite for every day session. At eight shifts, volunteers not only receive a credential, but also a free ticket for every single day, so a spouse, child or friend can tag along.

Volunteer applications are available online at http://events.trustevent.com/index.cfm?eid=2951 or you can send an email to Volunteervco@gmail.com with questions.