Walker earns first football scholarship for PSHS

Athletics and academics go hand in hand for Philip Simmons High School football star Mickey Walker.

In addition to signing a scholarship to play for Presbyterian College, Walker is ranked No. 1 academically in Philip Simmons’ first graduating class, the Class of 2020.

“It’s a small class,” Walker said in attempt to downplay his potential accomplishment of being valedictorian. “I’m No. 1 out of 80, I believe. There’s a lot of competition at school. The top 10 (ranked students) are close in GPA, so it’s too close to call, right now. But I’ll try my best.”

Walker, who is a member of the National Honor Society, learned a lesson early in life from his father who laid down the law that if the younger Walker didn’t make the grades in the classroom, he wouldn’t set foot in the athletic arena.

That rule translated into a 4.84 GPA for the 6’3”, 260-pound senior, the first Iron Horse to earn a football scholarship.

His dad stressed time management, and how important school was. “He’s proud of me, proud of what I have accomplished,” Walker said.

Walker’s athletic career at PSHS began on the baseball diamond. But he had friends on the football team, who told Walker it might be more fun to play on the gridiron. He ended up playing about every position on both the offensive and defensive lines and earned Honorable Mention All-State accolades.

“I can pretty much play every position,” Walker said. “My line coach (Tyson Fernandez) said I was a multi-tool player. The toughest position to play was left tackle. I had to protect the quarterback’s blindside. I had to adapt to going up fast and quick defensive ends.”

Philip Simmons football coach Eric Bendig has nothing but praise for Walker.

“He didn’t play his sophomore year after he moved here from Seattle, Washington,” Bendig said. “I think he got some peer pressure to play football. It’s been a great experience watching him grow as a football player. He has fun, works hard and appreciates his teammates. He’s a well-rounded kid.”

The coach added, “He takes all AP classes, and his academic work is an accomplishment in itself. To do that academically and play football speaks of his work ethic.”

Walker came out for football his junior year and experienced the growing pains that a new football program endures. The Iron Horses struggled their first year in varsity competition, playing against much more experienced teams. But the Iron Horses won four victories Walker’s senior year, and he gained a reputation for being one of the better linemen in the Lowcountry.

“My first year, it was interesting to be part of a brand new football team,” Walker said. “I went from being a new player to being a role model in just a short period of time. It was something I won’t forget. The memories mean everything to me.”