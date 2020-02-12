Warmer autumn weather brings fish a-callin’

Sometimes, autumn in the Lowcountry feels like summer. That was certainly the case during Thanksgiving week.

Warm weather and a red-hot bite made Lowcountry anglers very thankful. Flounder, trout and redfish were seemingly everywhere and extremely hungry. For once, fishing and catching were literally synonymous. It was the stuff of which anglers dream.

For most of the week, the best bite was along depth transitions. Oyster-lined banks with a rapid depth change from one to 10 feet were pretty much a sure bet. Redfish were feeding in the shallows. Trout were schooled up along the base of the oyster bars in deeper water. Flounder were in both areas. Bouncing a lure along the depth transition consistently produced inshore slams.

The most productive lure was a Z-Man Finesse TRD on a 1/6-ounce NedLockZ jig. The best lure colors were The Deal in clear water and Hot Snakes when the water clarity was a bit off. An aggressive snap, snap and pause retrieve produced the most strikes, with most of the strikes occurring as the lure settled to the bottom during the pause.

Brody, the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog, took a holiday from finding fish. He would sit in the shade and give me the “even you can find fish this week” look. As it turns out, Brody was right. But then again, the fish were seemingly everywhere. Perhaps, I just got lucky.

Sometimes, autumn in the Lowcountry feels like summer. When it does, drop everything and go fishing!

Contact Captain Greg Peralta at capgregp@gmail.com or call (843) 224-0099.

CHARLESTON-AREA INSHORE REPORT

From the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources

Submitted by Redfin Charters (843-277-5255) and Captain Rob Bennett (843-367-3777).

Warmer than usual weather conditions mean that most of November should fish like October typically does, and the excellent bite for inshore species such as trout and redfish should last at least through the end of the month.

Catching fish in the creeks is as simple as fishing live shrimp under a popping cork around oysters, drops and grass lines.

As December approaches, redfish should start to group up in tighter schools, and they can get a little more finicky. Trout are unlikely to slow down until it gets very cool.