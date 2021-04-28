Warmer waters set scene for ‘summer slam’

With the water temperature approaching 70 degrees, many of our migratory fish species are beginning to show up. Spanish mackerel and bluefish have taken up residence in the harbor and nearshore waters. This opens the possibility of completing a “summer slam” by catching a Spanish mackerel, bluefish and trout all in the same day.

Yes, I just made the “summer slam” up. But, on Sunday I set out to complete it.

Typically, getting the Pathfinder off the dock lift is no problem at low tide. However, the prevailing wind and approaching full moon created an extremely low tide (about a foot below normal). So, I was not able to launch the Pathfinder until the tide came in a bit. The unexpected delay provided the time to re-rig my 8-pound class spinning outfits.

Recently, I began fishing with a 7-foot, light action Shimano Zodias rod paired with a 2000 frame Vanford reel. This quickly became my favorite outfit for casting Finesse lures. I liked it so much, I purchased another one. Zodias number one was rigged with a 10-pound fluorocarbon leader (about 2 feet long) and a Finesse TRD on a 1/5-ounce NedlockZ jig. Zodias number two was rigged with a 12-pound leader and a Z-Man StreakZ 3.75 on a 3/16-ounce EyeStrike Finesse jig.

Upon completion of re-rigging, the tide was sufficiently high to launch the boat. After a quick run into the harbor, I began checking current seams for feeding activity. Any time the current is re-directed by a marsh point, oyster bar or structure, a current seam is formed. This congregates baitfish and attracts predators.

Lucky for me, the first seam I checked was holding a large quantity of glass minnows. Just below the surface trout, Spanish mackerel and bluefish were chasing them. I picked up Zodias number two and cast the StreakZ 3.75 into the current seam.

Bam! Caught a nice trout. A few casts later, a bluefish ate the lure. A few minutes later, a Spanish mackerel joined the party.

“Summer slam” complete!

Cobia and sharks should arrive soon. I am thinking a cobia, shark and bull redfish will be a slam.

What should we name it?