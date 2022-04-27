Watson on pace to break long held state record

The Philip Simmons girls’ track and field team is poised to defend its state championship if the April 23 Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic Elite Meet was any indication.

The Iron Horses recorded four national elite performances during the meet, which was contested under ideal weather conditions at Cane Bay High School.

Senior standout NaJhyrai Watson led the way with two elite performances. She won the 100-meter dash with a blistering time of 11.83. She will be a prohibitive favorite to win the event when the Class AA state championships are contested next month. She has a chance

to break the state record in the event. The current record holder is Benita Kelly of Southside, who clocked in at 11.49 in 1993.

Watson also claimed gold in the 200-meter dash with an elite time of 24.52. She also placed in the top eight in the 400-meter dash.

“She seems to be peaking at the right time,” coach Emma Santor said of Watson. “I think she has a 1,000 percent chance of breaking the state record in the 100.”

The event brought the athletes from around the Palmetto State together in one meet, regardless of school classification. In March, qualifying meets across the state were held to bring the top 16 performers in each event together.

Watson is no stranger to success on the track. Last May, she was the star at the state championships with national elite times in three events: the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes with respective times of 11.86, 24.57 and 56.61.

The Iron Horses also had two pole vaulters record national elite performances. Regan Roush, who finished seventh in the event, cleared 11-0, while teammate Avery Harbaugh claimed 11th by clearing 10-6.

“It’s been a great season so far,” Santor said. “The team has worked hard and had fun at the same time. We lost some key seniors and the team has rallied behind them.”

In the boys’ meet, the Iron Horses’ Bryce Kinloch finished fourth in the high jump, clearing 6-2.

Philip Simmons begins its bid for another state title on May 4 at the Region 6-AA meet at Woodland High School. The Class AA Lower State meet will be held May 14 at Woodland. The Class AA State Championships will be held May 20 at Lower Richland High School.

Bishops take bronze

Bishop England also competed in the Coaches Classic, and was led by Nora Brahim and Hope-Elaine Stowell.

Brahim recorded a national elite time of 5:11.68 in the 1,600-meter run, which was good for a bronze medal. Stowell won a silver medal in the javelin, with a throw of 120-6, which was an elite effort.

Bishop England’s road to the Class AAA state championship begins with the Region 8-AAA championships, which will be held May 4 at Cane Bay. The Lower State meet will be held May 14 at Camden High School, and the season culminates the weekend of May 20-21

with the State championships, which will be held at Lower Richland.