What’s a dog to do when it’s too hot to fish?

Recently, it has been too hot to fish. At least that is what Brody (the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog) has been telling me. Since Brody fishes in a fur coat, I appreciate his desire to stay home in the air conditioning. However, this has created a few issues in the Peralta household.

Issue number one. Brody likes to shop online. With extra time on his paws, Brody has been shopping online a lot. Based upon all the cardboard boxes being delivered to the house, I fear Brody is single handedly responsible for deforestation of the Amazon River Basin. If I cannot curb his shopping habits, global warming will surely

accelerate. For the sake of all humankind, I will buy a boat with air conditioning. Brody will return to fishing and the planet will be saved.

Issue number two. Brody eats when he is bored. The Publix on Daniel Island just called to confirm an order of 50 ribeye steaks and a case of beef jerky.

Issue number three. A dog should never have an American Express card. Even if it is an amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog.

Issue number four. With Brody being a stock-trading dog, I understand the need for an accountant. However, a lawyer on retainer is just too much. Especially when Brody and I disagree. If I hear “talk to my lawyer” one more time, my head is going to explode. It is bringing back repressed memories of my first wife.

Given all the issues, I am still hopeful. After serious negotiations with Brody’s lawyer, we did go fishing. We caught and released several redfish and trout on top water lures, and it only cost me 50 ribeye steaks!