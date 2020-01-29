What excitement will be served up at Volvo Car Open?

The Volvo Car Open, set to take place April 4-12 on Daniel Island, recently announced it will celebrate 20 years in Charleston with elevated experiences, exciting activities and new initiatives.

The 2020 tournament will feature the best in women’s professional tennis, bringing more than 100 of the top players in the world to the Lowcountry. The tournament is also celebrating its 20th year in Charleston with special events and unique activations for attendees – on and off the tennis court.

2020 EVENTS

• Jennifer Nettles Concert: Grammy award-winning artist Jennifer Nettles will perform at the Volvo Car Open on Saturday, April 11. The intimate concert will take place on Althea Gibson Club Court. Tickets start at $50 and are currently on sale

• Tournament Ambassador Tracy Austin: The Volvo Car Open has named past champion, Grand Slam winner, Tennis Hall of Fame member and Tennis Channel commentator Tracy Austin as its very first tournament ambassador. She will host “Tennis Talk with Tracy” daily from the tournament grounds, as well as several other special events.

• Family Weekend: The Volvo Car Open’s qualifying rounds will kick off on April 4 and 5 with Family Weekend. The weekend itinerary is filled with family fun, including rides from the state fair, sand sculptures, an art activation court and more. Adults are $10 and kids are free.

• Easter Sunday Brunch: The Volvo Car Open will host a special Easter Sunday Brunch prior to its finals on Sunday, April 12. A special musical guest will be announced soon. Tickets are $100 and include food, drinks and a ticket to the finals.

• Good Morning Charleston Yoga Event: Fans looking to elevate their finals weekend experience are invited to join Sarah Frick of The Works for Good Morning Charleston on Saturday, April 11. This special yoga event is designed to guide you through a soulful fitness experience that is a blend of powerful vinyasa yoga, meditation, breath work, plyometrics, core, and strength work. Tickets are $55 and include healthy refreshments and a ticket to the semifinal matches.

2020 INITIATIVES

• Website: The Volvo Car Open launched a new website this year to enhance fan engagement and help bring the event to life. The new and improved website will allow attendees to receive real-time updates from the court, search event schedules and learn more information about their favorite players. Visit www.volvocaropen.com.

• Electronic Line Calling: In partnership with FOXTENN and the Women’s Tennis Association, the 2020 Volvo Car Open will be the first women’s clay event to install electronic line calling. The system uses 40 high-speed cameras that are capable of generating more than 100,000 images per second. Electronic line calling will be available on both Billie Jean King Stadium Court and Althea Gibson Club Court.