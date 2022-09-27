When swordfishing, patience is a virtue

On Sunday, Elliott (my son), David (my brother) and I set out to catch a swordfish. Thankfully, sea conditions were calm. So, the 72-mile run to the swordfish grounds took a little less than two hours. Once on station, we set up our drift to traverse a deep underwater ledge. While I managed the boat, Elliott and David deployed the swordfish rods. One rod was rigged with a large squid and the other with a Spanish mackerel. Then we waited and waited and waited. No takers.

After a short debate, we decided to move to another deep-water ledge. Once again, I managed the boat and Elliott and David deployed the swordfish rods. Then we waited and waited and waited. We do not target swordfish that often. To tell the truth, it is not my favorite type of fishing. Given my extremely short attention span, I usually get bored and decide to target another species. However, swordfish is one of my favorite fish to eat. So, occasionally, I put in the time to harvest one.

It was getting late in the afternoon and we had a long run home. I told Elliott it was time to go. He and David convinced me to stay 30 minutes longer. A few minutes later, it happened. Boom! Swordfish on. The first hour of the fight was all one-sided. Unfortunately for us, the swordfish was winning. The second hour was a stalemate. In the third hour, the fight turned our way. When the swordfish finally came to the boat, we could see it was a good one. We estimated the fish to weigh 250 to 300 pounds.

The sun was getting low on the horizon and we wanted to get back before dark. So, we took a couple of quick pictures and headed for home.