A window of (red snapper) opportunity

In July, nearshore and offshore anglers will turn their focus to the American red snapper. Intensive management efforts have helped the American red snapper population to rebound.

I expect to see great catches during the three-day season from July 9-11. That is not a typographical error. The season is really only three days long. Like I said, the species is intensively managed.

Recently, I have been catching and releasing big red snapper while vertical jigging for grouper. When vertical jigging, you never know what you may catch. So, I scale up my tackle. My favorite outfit is a Shimano Stella 10,000 frame spinning reel paired with a Trevala PX rod. This set up excels in pulling big fish away from reefs and rocky ledges. It also helps to shorten the fight, which reduces the probability of a shark eating your fish on the way up.

Typically, I expect to see red snapper around reefs and ledges in 80 to 150 feet of water. I feel sure they inhabit deeper waters but vertical jigging beyond 150 feet is just too much work (for me). Especially, since you can fill your limit of one red snapper per day in much shallower water. That is not a typographical error. The limit is one fish per day per angler. Like I said, the species is intensively managed.

If you decide to target red snapper, you are required to have a fish descending device onboard. This device is critical to properly release any fish that is caught in deep water.

I prefer to fish with lures. When targeting grouper and snapper, Shimano Flat Fall and Slow Pitch jigs are highly effective. If lures are not your thing, a live menhaden or dead cigar minnow on a long Carolina Rig works really well.

Whether fishing lures or bait, the action is usually nonstop. Amberjack, king mackerel, sharks and barracuda are regular catches.

The red snapper season is nearly upon us. So, mark the days on your calendars and get ready for some red-hot action. Yes, the pun was intended.