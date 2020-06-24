Winners get bragging rights

Many years ago, I gave up tournament fishing. While I enjoyed the competition, tournament fish-ing became more work than fun. At this juncture of my life, fun is the primary focus. Thus, tournament fishing fell by the wayside.

However, the Daniel Island Inshore Fishing Club held its first member tournament last weekend. No entry fees. No prize money. No Calcutta. Just fishing with friends and neighbors for bragging rights and fun.

With the operative word being fun, I decided to fish the event and I am glad that I did.

The tournament format was to catch, measure, photograph and release. Club members with the largest redfish, trout and flounder would be declared winners. To facilitate real-time leaderboard updates, members posted their pictures on a group message thread.

This also provided a platform for a lot of smack talking. For me, this was the highlight of the tournament. There were times during the event that I could not fish because I was laughing so hard. During one spirited exchange of barbs, I almost fell out of the boat. Well, at least that is my excuse for not winning.

If you want to add some fun to your fishing, join the Daniel Island Inshore Fishing Club and par-ticipate in the next member tournament.

Bragging rights go to the winners. Tim Powell was winning the redfish category with a perfectly sized 23-inch specimen, until Todd Van Hoosier took over the award with a 29-inch beauty. The trout category winner was Eric Wurzel with a 16.5-inch fish. Trent Gustafson took the flounder prize with a 14-inch flat fish.

Congrats to the winning anglers. I feel sure we will be hearing about their victorious exploits until the next event!