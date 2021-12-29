Winter fishing conditions call for cold water tackle

For weeks, I have been telling Brody (the amazing fish finding and stock trading dog) that I would like to fish ultra-light tackle this winter. In cold water conditions, smaller profile lures can be highly effective. Ultra-light tackle is best suited to casting and retrieving small, lightweight lures. It also makes fighting fish (even the small ones) a lot more fun!

Thankfully, Brody took the hint and gave me an ultra-light outfit for Christmas. After acting sufficiently surprised, I spooled the 500-frame Shimano Vanford spinning reel with 5-pound test PowerPro braid and added 3-feet of 10-pound test fluorocarbon leader. Brody recommended a Z-Man Finesse TRD on a 1/10-ounce NedLockZ jig for the lure. This lure combination is much lighter than we normally fish, but it is well matched to the ultra-light tackle.

A few days later, Brody and I set out to try the new outfit. We launched the skiff into the last of the falling tide. Our plan was to target trout as the tide fell and then switch to redfish at low tide. The ultra-light outfit cast really well and was sensitive enough to feel even the lightest bite. More importantly, trout (even the small ones) put up a great fight. I wondered how the ultra-light tackle would perform on redfish.

We did not have to wonder for very long. A school of redfish swam right up to the skiff. I made a short cast ahead of the school. Boom! Fish on! The redfish was not particularly large, but the fight was a lot of fun. After landing the fish, I set the timer on my phone to take a picture remotely. As the camera counted down, Brody said I was holding the fish wrong. He quickly jumped in to help me hold the tail.

Brody might be a little bossy when it comes to taking pictures, but he gives really good Christmas gifts!