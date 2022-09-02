Winter fishing is no walk on the dock

Late winter can be a tough time to fish. The water is cold, and a frigid wind is ever-present. It is an uncomfortable time for fish, anglers and fish-finding dogs.

However, last week, Mother Nature gave us a bit of a break. Conditions were sunny and warm. I asked Brody if he wanted to go fishing. He immediately ran down the dock and jumped in the skiff. I figured that meant yes.

After launching the boat, we drifted with the outgoing tide and enjoyed the sunshine. The water was clear, and we spotted a school of redfish cruising along the shore. I deployed the trolling motor and slowly moved the skiff into casting range. The redfish were not particularly large but there were a lot of them.

Not wanting to spook the school, I cast a Z-Man Finesse TRD on a 1/6-ounce NedLockZ jig well ahead of the reds and let it sit. As the school passed the lure, one of them ate it. The fight was quick because the fish was small. When I landed the redfish, Brody seemed a bit confused. He examined the fish closely. It looked like a redfish but only smaller.

For the next hour or so, we caught a small redfish on nearly every cast. The fish were still biting when Brody lost interest and decided to take a nap. I took this as my queue to stop fishing.

Rather than go home, we resumed drifting with the current and enjoying the sunshine. I thought to myself, this late winter fishing is not so bad. Not bad at all.