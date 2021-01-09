Woo-hoo for wahoo and family time well spent

Historically, I do not name my boats. However, the new to me Yellowfin 32 is a documented vessel and is required to have a name. In Hawaii, Ohana is the word for family. Since the boat is a gathering spot for my family, that is its name.

On Sunday, offshore sea conditions were forecast to be calm. So, my son Elliott, brother David and celebrity dog Brody decided to take Ohana to the Royal Terrace (50 miles offshore). Our target species was wahoo, one of our favorite fish to eat. Sushi, sashimi, or on the grill, wahoo is delicious.

We left the dock before dawn. In the calm ocean conditions, the run took a little over an hour. Upon arrival, we deployed a couple of black and pink DTX minnow lures and began rigging a spread of ballyhoo. Our rigging was quickly interrupted by a strike on one of the lures. It turned out to be a small wahoo and we decided to release it.

While David and Elliott got back to rigging, Brody kept looking behind the boat and barking. I figured he wanted to circle the boat back to where we originally got the strike. Thankfully, I marked the location with the GPS and was able to navigate back to the location. As we approached the spot, both DTX lures got crushed. It was pandemonium. Both fish made long, drag searing runs. Brody was barking. I figured he was saying, “I told you to circle back.” It took a bit of doing, but we got both fish to the boat. Wahoo!

On the ride back, we came upon a large school of bonito feeding near the shipping channel. Elliott and David cast Shimano 28-gram Colt Sniper jigs into the school. Both hooked up. More pandemonium. More drag searing runs. More Brody barking. Sometimes, I think he barks just to bark.

As I watched the scene unfold, I was thankful for another family fishing day.