Yocum granted eligibility after cancer treatment, shines on defense in PSHS gridiron opener

For Gunnar Yocum, it seemed the pomp and circumstance of Friday Night Lights were going to be blacked out after the High School League denied the Philip Simmons High School football player and cancer survivor a fifth year of eligibility.

But on Aug. 16, just two days before the curtain went up on the 2023 season, the High School League’s appellate panel voted 6-1 to overturn the league’s decision that would have sacked Yocum in his attempt to play football this fall.

“Very happy. I can’t wait for Friday night,” Yocum told reporters after a hearing in Columbia. “It feels great. I just tried to remain very positive through the whole process. I really wanted to be out there with my teammates this year and I am glad that will happen now.”

The process to gain the fifth year was a lengthy one, but worth the wait. High School League Commissioner Jerome Singleton originally ruled against Yocum, and the league’s executive committee backed Singleton’s decision by a 9-7 vote.

But the appellate board’s vote gave Yocum the green light to play in Friday night’s season-opener, a 52-28 victory over Andrews. Yocum responded with five tackles, including one for a loss. He also caused a fumble.

“Commissioner Singleton made the right decision based on High School League rules: He participated in four seasons and reached the limit of eight semesters of eligibility,” Philip Simmons athletic director Dan Minkin said. “But t hat’s what the appeal process can do. It’s good that he gets to play another year.”

Yocum enrolled at Philip Simmons in time for the 2022-23 academic year after attending Oceanside Collegiate Academy for three years.

Yocum, a talented long snapper who is listed as a linebacker on the Iron Horse roster, was diagnosed with cancer in February 2021, and withdrew from school under doctors’ advice to begin treatment. He did not earn any school credits for that spring semester.

Although he was ineligible to play because he didn’t have any credits, in ’21, OCA officials told Minkins and other officials at Philip Simmons that he played in five junior varsity games in ’21 despite being ineligible.

In his petition to the league, one of Minkin’s points was that Yocum and PSHS should not be penalized by OCA’s decision to play an ineligible player.