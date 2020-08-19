Young anglers sure grow up fast

As schools prepare to open, I am reminded that kids grow up fast. This is particularly evident with my neighbor, Luke Bishop.

Not too long ago, Luke was a young boy riding his bike to go fishing in the ponds around Daniel Island. I regularly fish in the ponds as well. So, it was inevitable that we would fish together. Back then, Luke was well mannered, polite and absorbed fishing knowledge like a sponge.

Now, he is still well mannered, polite and one of the most knowledgeable anglers that I know. Oh yeah, he also is about a foot taller than me. Yes, kids really do grow up fast.

This week, I did not fish much, but Luke did. He and his dad, Ted Bishop, fished some nearshore live bottom areas and absolutely crushed the king mackerel.

Luke says a slow trolled menhaden was the ticket to nonstop kingfish action. The bite was so hot, they could barely deploy a full slow-trolling spread. Soon as they dropped a bait into the water, a kingfish would eat it.

After a while, Luke and Ted got tired of catching kings. So, they ran into the harbor to try their luck with big redfish. For Luke, catching a big redfish is automatic. True to form, they located a school of bull redfish holding near some structure directly adjacent to a depth transition. A live menhaden on a circle hook dropped down to the structure produced steady action with big redfish.

That guy (he is not a kid anymore) can catch fish.

More importantly, Luke shares his fishing knowledge with kids that have a thirst to learn. The next generation of anglers is in very good hands.

I wonder if years from now, Luke will say “kids grow up fast.”