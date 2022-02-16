Youth lacrosse league teaches fundamentals

Charleston Youth Lacrosse League, a boys’ lacrosse program, launches this month on Daniel Island. Their mission is to teach the fundamentals of lacrosse in a fun atmosphere. The program is open to boys in grades first through eighth and is appropriate for all skill levels from beginners to advanced players.

Charleston Youth Lacrosse League's primary commitment is to teach the fundamental skills of lacrosse while instilling a love for the game.

The team is headed by an experienced team of professionals. Tom Harris, league director, is a former Major League Lacrosse player and Curriculum Director Matt Deluca currently competes professionally for the Waterdogs in the Premier Lacrosse League.

Harris said their training model takes an innovative approach to local recreational leagues and breaks through traditional barriers.

“By redesigning the framework, we are providing a more engaging atmosphere for kids to grow in confidence and skill. Our overall mission is to build a community program. We have been around to see the life cycle of our players. From putting the first sticks in their hands, to celebrating state championships and national letters of intent to coaching side by side as they now are giving back to the program by helping the next generation learn.”

Deluca and Harris feel their professional backgrounds are essential in developing a quality league in the area. Deluca is thrilled to be part of the Charleston Youth Lacrosse League.

“I’m super excited Tom brought me along to help run this league. Exciting things are coming for youth lacrosse here in Charleston,” Deluca exclaimed.

Christina Sokolowski’s son Landon, a third grader at the Daniel Island School, has been playing lacrosse for almost two years. Sokolowski is grateful to have her son be part of a welcoming team that is close to home.

“We are so lucky to live in a place where our kids can be playing outside year-round in such a positive engaging community like Daniel Island, and lacrosse is a huge asset to the island,” Sokolowski continued. “The coaches are knowledgeable, professional, and encouraging. The atmosphere at the field is always upbeat and the sport is so fun to watch too. Travel teams aren't always for everyone, so this new league is a great opportunity to play lacrosse without the commitment of a club program.”

Mike and Allison Woods’ two sons Charlie and Max are not only learning lacrosse but through hard work are building their confidence. “We love the lacrosse program here on Daniel Island! The convenience of having the fields right here on the island offers an accessible commute for both families traveling from downtown or Mount Pleasant. The ranch is where our boys continue to learn the game of lacrosse ... But more importantly where they're learning how to collaborate with others, communicate effectively and become mentally tough

athletes,” Allison said.

Games are played Saturdays at the SCLA Lax Ranch at 1645 Oak Leaf St. on Daniel Island. Visit lowlaxlacrosse.com for more information.