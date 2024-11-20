‘In my reading era’

Charleston’s bookstore scene is a book lover’s paradise, with a mix of cozy independent shops and larger chains. Not sure where to pick up your next read? I’ve scouted these spots, so you don’t have to.

The Village Bookseller

If the sight of new books in the window doesn’t lure you in, the scent of fresh coffee will. Tucked away on Coleman Boulevard, this cozy spot offers a curated selection of new releases, “Blind Date with a Book” picks, and a coffee bar if you prefer to sip and shop. With a mix of local and popular reads to choose from, you might just find the one you’ve been waiting for – like I did when I stumbled upon “The Pumpkin Spice Café,” a book I’d been hunting for months. (761 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant)

Buxton Books

When you need a break from the bustle of King Street, step into this cozy store specializing in signed books and special editions. With its checkerboard floors and sophisticated design, this local favorite always leaves me feeling fancy. Tip: shop during the holidays and the staff will wrap your book. Merry Christmas from me to me! (160 King St., Charleston)

Philosophers and Fools

As if bookstores couldn’t get better, this one added a bar to the mix. Philosophers and Fools takes “reading between the lines” to a new level by blending literature with a well-crafted cocktail. Browse their collection of fiction and staff picks, then pull up a seat and let the ambiance transform you into a true philosopher. (50 Bogard St. Suite A, Charleston)

Blue Bicycle Books

Where bookshop meets thrift store. Known for its selection of rare and used books, you can find everything from cookbooks to Charleston-centric fiction. Take home your finds in Blue Bicycle’s signature tote bag. Fun fact: I used to go to creative writing summer camp here. (420 King St., Charleston)

Sweeter Than Fiction

Calling all Taylor Swift fans! This Swiftie-inspired bookstore just opened last month, fully devoted to romance novels and bookish trinkets celebrating a love for love stories. If pink is your favorite color, take advantage of the newest Insta-worthy shop in town. (204 King St., Charleston)

Sullivan’s Trade-a-Book

Step into this nostalgic early-2000s library vibe and browse the endless stacks of books inside this hidden gem. Don’t be intimidated by the variety. Here, you can trade in your old books for credit toward new purchases, and nearly everything is available at a discount. (1303 Ben Sawyer Blvd. #3, Mount Pleasant)

Itinerant Literate Bookshop

Don’t confuse this bookstore for someone’s home – this Park Circle treasure began as a mobile book truck and now boasts a brick-and-mortar store. Shop among their indie selection, signed copies of brand-new releases, and their cozy children’s section. (4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston)

Barnes & Noble

I can’t lie – I could spend (and have spent) hours in Barnes & Noble. With two locations in Charleston, this beloved chain has something for every reader: from best-sellers and all-time classics to book-themed trinkets, journals, and a café perfect for sipping with your new read. The children’s section always takes me back to the days of discovering classics like “Junie B. Jones” and the “Magic Tree House” books. (1716 Towne Centre Way, Mount Pleasant)

Books-A-Million

I’m a sucker for massive bookstores that are so big you can literally get lost in them. Located inside the Northwoods Mall, this chain carries everything from popular fiction and a dedicated Harry Potter section to Bibles and gifts. With a café and comfy lounge chairs, it’s easy to feel like a kid in a candy store here. (2150 Northwoods Blvd. Unit B8, North Charleston)