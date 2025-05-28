‘Faith over fear has become my mindset’

When life throws its toughest challenges, some find a way to rise above, turning adversity into strength.

That’s exactly what James Chambers III did when he learned his father had been diagnosed with cancer. It’s one reason why he was honored as this year’s recipient of the Daniel Island Exchange Club’s ACE Scholarship.

In front of his proud mother and father – who has since recovered – and community members at the Exchange Club’s April 22 meeting, the 18-year-old Philip Simmons High School senior accepted the $2,500 scholarship with humility and gratitude.

A four-year varsity wrestler and future business student at the University of South Carolina, the Exchange Club said Chambers demonstrated not just athletic skill but also an unbreakable spirit.

The ACE Scholarship, which stands for Accepting the Challenge of Excellence, honors local high school seniors in the 29492 zip code, who have faced and overcome personal obstacles. It’s funded through the sale of honor banners displayed across Daniel Island, which pay tribute to veterans, first responders, and military personnel.

“Each student describes the challenges they have encountered and how they overcame them in a 500-word essay,” explained Cheryl Herzog, chair of the Exchange Club’s ACE Scholarship Committee. “We’ve seen everything from physical, emotional, and social circumstances that students have experienced and successfully overcome. James exemplifies the spirit of the award.”

Chambers’ path to earning the ACE Scholarship was shaped by his essay, titled “Hope Extinguishes Fear.” In it, he reflected on the overwhelming fear of losing his father, who was diagnosed with cancer, and the powerful lessons his father imparted during that difficult time.

“Your words are seeds,” his father would say, reminding Chambers of the profound impact of positive and hopeful words.

Through his father’s example – staying strong in faith despite adversity and ultimately coming out victorious in his fight against cancer – Chambers learned that mindset plays a vital role in overcoming hardship.

Concluding his essay, he wrote, “When adversity tries to sneak its way back into my life this time, I know how to defeat it, thanks to the love and fighting spirit my dad had for his family.”

Reflecting on the scholarship, Chambers said, “My challenges were overcome by faith in God and perseverance to have a positive mindset and to not accept defeat or submit to fear. I hope my story inspires others to trust in God and persevere through challenges that try to cause fear. Faith over fear has become my mindset.”

The ACE winner acknowledged the impact his parents have had on his life, saying, “I’d like to thank my parents for instilling in me a faith I’ve made my own. They have shown me how to trust in God, especially when I don’t have the answers.”

Looking ahead, Chambers is eager to start his journey at the University of South Carolina, where he plans to leverage his business education to one day own his own business – possibly a franchise. “USC has one of the best business schools in the country, so I’m very blessed to be able to learn from the best and apply what I learn.”