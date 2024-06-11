‘Good vibes for a great cause’

On Sunday, Nov. 10, Daniel Island’s Credit One Stadium will become a patriotic sea of support as the third annual Palmetto Freedom Fest honors American heroes and raises funds for a critical cause.

Organized by Folds of Honor board member Eric Timko, the event will celebrate military and first-responder families who have made profound sacrifices for freedom and safety.

“This is Daniel Island’s best party for a purpose,” Timko said. “Guests can expect an incredible night of music, great food and beverages, a live and silent auction, and many more surprises.”

Headlining this year’s concert is Nashville country music star Chris Janson, known for hits like “Buy Me a Boat” and “Good Vibes,” with special guest Tyler Rich opening the evening.

Artist Joe Everson will add a unique touch as he performs live-action painting while singing. Old Elk Bourbon will host tastings, and gourmet food options will feature a carving station, s’mores, and whoopie pies. As Timko put it, “All food and beverages are included, and nobody will leave thirsty or hungry!”

One of the event’s most impactful moments will come from its guest speakers, including a widow supported by the Gold Star Wives of America who lost her husband in Iraq, and a Charleston firefighter who tragically lost his team members in 2007.

“Attendees will hear from families that have sacrificed so much to protect our freedom and keep us safe,” Timko said. “This night is where sacrifice meets hope, and we give back to those that have given so much to us.

The night’s proceeds will benefit the Palmetto State Chapter of the Folds of Honor Foundation, providing scholarships to the children and spouses of fallen or critically wounded military and first responders. Since its founding, the Palmetto Freedom Fest has raised nearly $800,000, supporting 160 scholarships for these families.

This year, the goal is to raise over $400,000 to fund 80 additional scholarships. These scholarships provide educational opportunities ranging from preschool to doctorate degrees, allowing families to pursue their dreams despite profound loss. “Educating these families gives them hope for a future, which all can get behind!” Timko said.

“Our mission at Folds of Honor is to educate the children and spouses of fallen or critically wounded military and first responders,” Timko said, noting that all profits will stay within South Carolina to support local families.

The Grande Lawn will be packed with military members, first responders, Folds of Honor recipients, and community supporters ready for a memorable night. With a goal of $400,000 and a 300-guest limit, tickets are $1,250 each, with every dollar supporting Folds of Honor’s mission in South Carolina.

“If you love and want to support our military and first responders, we need you there,” Timko said. “This will be the party of the year on Daniel Island!”

For tickets and more information, visit PalmettoFreedomFest.org.