Two months after a student was arrested for bringing a gun to Philip Simmons High School on Dec. 11, parents across Berkeley County are calling for stronger security measures, including expanded weapon detection systems in schools.

At a recent county school board meeting, PSHS parent Kristen Scanlon voiced her frustration over safety and security.

“I need to know what is being done about this today, not six months from now,” Scanlon said. “Is there anything different for my son — my firstborn, my baby boy — when he walks through the doors at Philip Simmons High School tomorrow? Training or not, it’s unacceptable, and I’m not willing to let my child be next.”

Isaac Owens, another Clements Ferry parent, asked, “If we have weapon screeners at football games, why not in schools, where our kids spend most of their time?”

Currently, the Berkeley County School District uses 18 mobile weapons screening systems at athletic events, large school gatherings, and at its alternative school.

Five additional units were recently purchased through grant funding. However, only a few schools in the county have screening devices in place.

Monica Kreber, the district’s engagement coordinator, emphasized that safety remains a top priority, noting that the district has implemented random, suspicionless searches and K-9 sweeps of parking lots, hallways, classrooms, and lockers.

“We understand that discussions around weapons screening and clear backpacks often arise among parents and community members after a security concern or the identification of a weapon,” Kreber said. “We have thoroughly researched and observed demonstrations of walk-through weapons screening systems.”

Despite interest in expanding security measures, district officials cite significant logistical and financial hurdles. Unlike controlled-entry events like football games, schools have multiple access points, which they say makes full-scale screening difficult.

“Our larger campuses have between 70 to 90 exterior doors,” Kreber explained. “While we are not opposed to expanding the use of weapons screeners and have been in communication with districts that do or have used them, there are several factors that need to be carefully considered before proceeding, including manpower, cost, and logistics.”

A recent estimate from the state’s Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office reported that the installation of metal detectors at every South Carolina public school would cost about $14.4 million up front, with an annual staffing expense of up to $98.3 million.

As the discussion about metal detectors continues, Philip Simmons High School Principal Chris Buchholz emphasized the need to continue encouraging students to report any suspicious activity they see.

“If a kid wants to get something in the building, who’s to say they don’t go down the hallway and pop the door open for their friend?” Buchholz said. “If something is going to get in, it’s going to get in. What we need to focus on is teaching our kids how to notify someone and get ahead of the situation.”

The approach proved effective at Philip Simmons on Dec. 11, when a student tip led to the discovery of the firearm on campus, reinforcing Buchholz’s belief that student awareness is crucial to school safety.

“The kids are some of the best defenses we have,” he said. “Our security team does a phenomenal job, but they’re spread thin. If you want to fight for something, fight for more resources for security.”

As BCSD weighs additional security measures, options under discussion include increasing the frequency of random classroom sweeps with handheld metal detectors and hiring more security personnel.

A recent South Carolina fiscal impact statement outlined potential statewide measures, such as requiring all high schools to conduct at least six random searches per year at no cost or hiring dedicated safety specialists for each high school, which would cost an estimated $1 million annually.

Despite differing views on the best course of action, the school district said it remains committed to student safety.

“We understand the public’s concern and appreciate their desire to collaborate with us in finding a solution,” Kreber said. “For us, safety is a constant commitment, and we are dedicated to exploring all available, effective options to ensure the well-being of our students and staff.”