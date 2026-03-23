‘She Leads” $5k grant for women

In honor of Women’s History Month, Loan Mantra, a commercial loan portal for business, is launching a grant program that celebrates the huge strides women are making in business

ownership.

The $5,000 Loan Mantra She Leads SC Grant is designed to provide high-impact seed capital to female entrepreneurs, new women-owned businesses, she lead start-ups, concepts and

mom-driven-mission initiatives who are building businesses that uplift local South Carolina communities.

“At Loan Mantra, we firmly believe that Main Street isn’t just built on spreadsheets alone. It’s built on stories. Often, the most compelling stories come from founders who started their enterprises from a single ingredient or even a college assignment,” says Raj Tulshan, founder and managing partner of Loan Mantra. “If you have a great idea or budding business venture that will change your community we want to hear from you.”

The application process is open now through April 14 online for those aged 21 years. Initial entries will be judged by The Loan Mantra She Leads SC Grant committee,

comprised of female business owners, bankers and financial professionals who will select three finalists.

In its inaugural year, the final grant winner will be selected by the citizens and business owners of the Palmetto State by popular public vote. Voters will choose the recipient in a one-month

virtual selection round of the top 3 finalists during the month of May. In addition, the grant recipient will receive time with a financial business coach for women entrepreneurs from

Loan Mantra.

To learn more about qualifying for the grant and to apply, visit the website.