‘Southern Charm’ reality star Madison LeCroy finds her forever home on Daniel Island

Madison LeCroy moves through her Daniel Island home in loungewear from her own LeCroy collection, coffee in hand, her house mid-renovation but unmistakably calm. Light pours through the windows, and the island feels quiet in that late-morning way that makes you forget cameras are ever around. This is the version of LeCroy you don’t usually see on “Southern Charm” – settled, present, and very at home.

For years, the reality star has called Daniel Island home. But last year, she committed to the island in a new way, selling her Viscount Street home for $1.4 million and purchasing what she now calls her “forever home,” a sprawling, modern coastal property designed for the life she’s building now.

“I’ve lived all over Charleston, and Daniel Island just feels different in a way that’s hard to explain unless you’ve lived here,” LeCroy said. “There’s a calm to it. It feels tucked away but still connected. Life moves a little slower, people wave, kids ride bikes, and you actually see your neighbors. At this stage of my life, that sense of ease and community mattered more than anything.”

A house that matches the moment

The new home, purchased for $3.9 million, spans more than 5,000 square feet with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It sits inside one of Daniel Island’s most sought-after neighborhoods on the park side, within the island’s walkable, family-friendly master-planned community with easy access to the Wando River.

LeCroy and her husband, Brett Randle, received the keys in May 2025 and immediately got to work. Renovations began almost as soon as the doors opened, with LeCroy sharing glimpses of progress – from bathroom upgrades to a steam shower with aromatherapy – across social media.

“It’s definitely a blank slate in many ways, which I love, but there were certain things I fell in love with immediately – the light, the layout, and how the house flows,” she said. “It already had good bones, which is huge for me.”

Her vision for the space is what she calls “soft Southern luxury.”



“It’s classic, feminine, and warm – nothing trendy for the sake of being trendy,” LeCroy explained. “Think light, airy spaces with depth, natural textures, a little glamour, and a lot of comfort. I want it to feel beautiful but lived-in.”

Wallpaper, layered textures, thoughtful lighting – every choice is intentional. “I’m excited to add personal touches that really make it ours. I love creating spaces that feel collected over time, not rushed.”

From reality TV to real life

LeCroy rose to fame on Bravo’s Southern Charm, quickly becoming one of the show’s most recognizable personalities, known for her sharp wit, unfiltered honesty, and headline-making moments. But the home purchase, featured during season 11, marked a different kind of milestone.

In a confessional during episode three, she described the house as Southern and charming, joking that when she first moved to Charleston, she once thought living in the neighborhood would only be possible if she “married some old rich man.”

Instead, she arrived with a “hunky young man” – and her “own money.”

In the confessional, she reflected on the moment’s weight. “The fact that I’m even approved for something like this after being called, like, white trash for how many years? And now it’s like life is so good that it doesn’t feel real.”

Pointing to her wedding ring and baby bump, she said, “My dreams are coming true!”

A day in the life on Daniel Island

Away from filming schedules and public appearances, LeCroy says Daniel Island offers something she didn’t realize she was missing – an ease and sense of grounding that now shapes daily life for her now 6-month-old daughter Teddi, 13-year-old son Hudson, and husband Brett.

“A typical day on Daniel Island is pretty simple, and that’s what I love,” she said. “Mornings usually start with a walk, coffee, and time with the kids. I’ll fit in workouts, meetings, filming, or appointments and still be home for family time. It feels balanced in a way I haven’t had before.”

That balance, she says, is what makes island life work alongside her demanding career.

“Living on the island actually makes my busy schedule feel more manageable. Everything I need is close, and when I come home, it truly feels like I’m stepping away from work. There’s a real separation between 'on' and off.'”

Community played a major role in the decision. “I wanted my kids to grow up somewhere where people know each other, look out for one another, and where life feels connected,” she said. “Daniel Island has that in the best way.”

She’s already felt it firsthand: neighbors checking in, kids playing together, conversations that feel easy and unforced. “It feels genuine,” she said.

A sanctuary, not a set

Despite her very public career, LeCroy is careful about what stays private.

“I’m very intentional about separating my real home life from what viewers see,” she said. “My home is my sanctuary. What people see on screen is just a glimpse. The real moments, the quiet ones, stay protected.”

Still, the house is built for gathering. LeCroy loves to host, and the open layout reflects that.

“I want people to feel comfortable and welcome here,” she said. “That was important to me.”

The true center of LeCroy’s home isn’t the décor; it’s family. Motherhood has reshaped everything about how she defines home.

“Becoming a (new) mom again completely changed how I think about home,” she said. “It’s less about perfection and more about warmth, safety, and creating memories. I want my kids to feel rooted here.”

She didn’t hesitate when asked if this is where she plans to stay.