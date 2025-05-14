‘Speaking’ from the heart

Sarah Lynch, Daniel Island School’s speech therapist, can turn speech into an enjoyable time and help kids find their voice.

I would know – I interviewed Lynch to find out more about her life and to share her story.

Lynch decided to become a speech therapist after going through speech therapy herself. She couldn’t pronounce her “R” sounds and got teased for it. However, with the help of an amazing speech therapist at Summerville Elementary School, she was inspired to pursue a career in speech.

She worked as a pediatric speech therapist for 16 years before joining DIS in 2020. Her first year at DIS was tough, but she powered through with the help of inspiration from her coworkers.

Lynch has a passion for speech that repeatedly reveals itself. She said the highlight of her work is building connections with students.

“The most rewarding part of my job is every time a child sees me and gets excited to come to speech,” Lynch said.

She also shared some memorable moments.

One of the stories was about a child who was non-verbal. He couldn’t speak, but Lynch knew he could communicate. She urged him to get a voice output communication device. When he got this device, he could use it well and could communicate his needs and wants. Lynch can still recall the mom’s look of relief to know what her son needed.

All in all, Lynch helps kids become confident in their voice while making their day enjoyable. She finds inspiration from teachers from when she was a kid, and today, she makes every kid feel welcome in her classroom. She is one of the best teachers I’ve ever had.