It sits off the beaten path, tucked away on the edge of the marsh and a tidal creek, nestled between a cedar tree and a tall loblolly pine. If not for the bright stars and stripes of a small American flag planted beside it, you might miss it altogether.

This is the final resting place of John Bellinger in Daniel Island’s Simmons Cemetery, an African American burial ground that dates back to at least the 19th century. Etched on his tombstone beneath a cross is his name and the words “South Carolina Pvt Co A 371 Infantry WWI,” his birth and death dates obscured by pine straw and the ground below.

Many who have seen this marker likely have no idea who Private John Bellinger was or the heroic service he provided for the men of the 371st Infantry Regiment, let alone what this important regiment did in World War I and for whom. And what happened when they came home.

The grandson of Sgt. Perry “Rawhide” Loyd, one of the soldiers who fought alongside Bellinger, is working to change that. A former Daniel Island resident, retired U.S. Navy Petty Officer Perry James IV was the guest speaker at a recent Daniel Island Historical Society program. Close to 100 people gathered at Church of the Holy Spirit on Feb. 17 to listen, as James shared his research into his grandfather’s experience and his heartfelt quest to tell the story of the 371st far and wide.

“These men have a special place in history,” said James, dressed in a full replica of the military uniform his grandfather wore for the 371st. “But yet we don’t know anything about them. That’s going to change, as long as I am able.”

James told the audience he didn’t recall ever learning about the men of the 371st in the history books he studied in his youth. Or the fact that the group of African American soldiers consisted mainly of South Carolina men who fought valiantly in Europe alongside the French during the war. After retiring from a career as a technology sales executive, James began to research Sgt. Perry Loyd, after whom he is named, and Loyd’s service for the 371st. What he learned was both inspiring and heartbreaking.

“They were fighting under a flag that did not fly for them,” stated James, referencing the era of racism and segregation in which his grandfather lived.

The men were originally supposed to arrive at Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina, to begin their training in September 1917, but their arrival was delayed until October so their departure would not negatively impact prime cotton-picking season, noted James. Sgt. Loyd’s draft card reflected his status as a Black soldier.

“If you notice in the bottom left-hand corner, something is missing,” James said, referencing a photo of his grandfather’s card. “African American men had to tear off the corners of their registration card, so they would be recognized as African Americans right from the beginning and put into a different pot.”

Despite being unfamiliar with the rigors of military training, the rookie servicemen excelled and were “the envy of the camp,” said James. The men of the 371st arrived in France in April of 1918 and found quite a different culture. The French could not comprehend the idea of social discrimination due to race and treated the men as equals.

The 371st would achieve many triumphs in battle, including confiscating equipment and supplies from the enemy, taking nearly 600 prisoners, and shooting down three German airplanes.

But one of the most noteworthy is their critical participation in the Meuse-Argonne Offensive at Côte 188, or Hill 188, in Champagne, France. Of the 2,384 men deployed, 1,065 were wounded or killed, a staggering 45% casualty rate. The campaign has been credited with helping Allied forces win the war. James’ grandfather was among the wounded.

In 2018, exactly 100 years to the day Loyd was injured, James paid a visit to the same hallowed ground.

“We were walking in the footsteps of heroes,” said James. “During the time that I was there, it felt like I could feel the ground rumble. I could smell the smoke, I could hear the sounds of these men dying and crying for their mothers and their girlfriends and their parents.”

Later, James was able to obtain his grandfather’s Purple Heart, fulfilling a promise made to his mother.

Despite being lauded and celebrated in France for their efforts, returning to American soil after the war wasn’t easy for the men of the 371st.

“The Black soldiers are the ones that suffered the most because they could not really have a feeling of coming back home and being accepted,” James noted.

As they would discover upon their return, their uniforms bore a problematic red palm print, signifying the “blood spilled on that hill,” he continued.

“The MPs were dispatched to the troop carrier and told to rip the red hand patch off the shoulders of the American troops because they did not want the Black soldiers coming back to a Jim Crow society feeling empowered,” James said. “They would want too much. They would want jobs. They would want land. They would think that they're better than us or equal to us.”

In addition to speaking about the 371st, James has also written a book about his grandfather’s experience and is now penning a second.

Future events are being planned to honor the regiment, including a “Centennial Honor Parade” set for Feb. 27, 2027, in Columbia. The 371st Monument Association is also working on a sculpture that will pay tribute to the troops.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of James and many others, recognition on a broader scale is finally coming. No longer buried in history, the stories of Sgt. Perry Loyd, Pvt. John Bellinger of Daniel Island and the other valiant soldiers of the 371st are being told.