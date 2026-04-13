‘Your Next Step’ Career Fair to help graduating seniors set for April 23

SC Works Trident, along with Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties, will host the annual Your Next Step Career Fair on Friday, April 23, connecting graduating high school seniors and the public with in-demand career paths.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston, and is divided into two periods for specific job seekers:

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – The event is only open to graduating high school seniors. Pre-registration is required and can be completed online.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – The event is open to the public. The public is not required to pre-register. Attendees can register in person at the event.

Graduating high school seniors from Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties will have the opportunity to network one-on-one with leading regional employers and explore in-demand career paths in the Tri-County region. Employers will be segmented by industry to allow attendees to focus on the area of most interest.

Employers from eight high-demand industries will be present: diversified manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality and tourism, information technology, military, business, transportation and logistics, and construction.

Companies registered for the event include Medical University of South Carolina, Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester Government, Santee Cooper, Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Dominion Energy, Schnellecke Logistics, Newport News Shipbuilding, Hendrick Automotive, and more.

A full list of employers can be found at SC Works Trident – Your Next Step Career Fair | Job & Training Expo.

This annual career fair is supported through a partnership with Berkeley County Economic Development, Charleston County Economic Development, Dorchester County Economic Development, Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce, and the S.C. Department of Employment & Workforce Regional Workforce Advisors.

To maximize the benefits of the event, attendees should observe the following guidelines:

-- Bring multiple copies of an updated resume.

-- Be prepared for an on-site interview.

-- Email updated resume to employers, if needed.

-- Dress professionally.

Provided by SC Works Trident