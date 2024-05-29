1,000 flags and countless heroes

Imagine a display of 1,000 American flags blowing in an open field honoring community heroes.

This sea of red, white, and blue will come to life on June 22 along River Landing Drive, as the Daniel Island Exchange Club hosts its ninth annual Field of Honor.

The event will feature a field of flags dedicated to those who have added honor to the stars and stripes.

Ron Zumstein, project leader for the Daniel Island Exchange Club, described the Field of Honor as a moving tribute.

“Each flag on the field is tagged with the name of a hero,” he said.

The Exchange Club seeds the field by tagging the names of local first responders and public servants, including members of the Charleston Police Department’s Team 5 and the Charleston Fire Department, as well as island teachers, veterans, and other heroes nominated by event sponsors.

The public also dedicates flags to recognize their own personal heroes.

For $25 each, Zumstein encourages the community to purchase flags on the Exchange Club website or on site at the volunteer tent on June 22.

“They could be a veteran, a first responder, a loved one that is away or has passed, a mentor or personal hero, or even a grandma who makes the best cookies,” Zumstein said. “I can attest from talking with those who visit the field to find the flag they sponsored, every flag and hero has a remarkable story,” Zumstein said.

The Field of Honor has grown since its inception in 2016, when the event displayed 275 flags. The patriotic display has grown annually, and this will be the second year in a row that 1,000 U.S. flags will line the field.

Setting up such a vast field of flags is no small feat. Volunteers, including local Boy Scouts, AFJROTC students from Philip Simmons High School, active duty personnel from Joint Base Charleston, and members of the She’s the Veteran organization, will join the Exchange Club members in this labor of love.

“It’s hot work, but very rewarding to see the field come together,” Zumstein said.

The Field of Honor is more than just a visual dedication; it’s a personal experience for all who visit.

“My favorite memories are those of meeting people at the field where they have come to take a picture of either their flag or the flag they dedicated,” Zumstein said. “The stories you hear about the heroes are awesome because these were awesome people.”

Barbara Berger, chairperson of the Daniel Island Exchange Club, cherishes the communal spirit of the flag installation day.

“Each person who comes has a very special story to share about who they are honoring,” she said. “It’s my honor to listen to these stories. I remember a young child coming with her mom and dad. This little girl was in awe of the flags as she skipped down the road, singing her own song as to how beautiful the flags were.”

Berger described the Field of Honor as an all-hands-on-deck event that brings the community together. “Men, women, and children of all ages come to help. What a wonderful showing of America built on superfamily values.”

Zumstein said this year’s event is expected to draw even more visitors, thanks to the island’s growth and the support of local veterans’ groups.

Last year, the event raised $36,000 for local charities, and organizers hope to surpass that amount this year. The 2024 beneficiaries include Fisher House of Charleston, One80 Place, and the Tri-County Veterans Support Network, all of which provide crucial support to veterans in need.

Visitors to the Field of Honor can expect a splash of patriotic colors just around the bend from the island’s Waterfront Park.

The flags, each standing over seven feet tall, will be on display until July 7, allowing ample time for visitors to experience the tribute.

Individuals who purchased a flag can retrieve it on July 13, or they can choose to donate it back to the Exchange Club for next year’s display.

The Field of Honor is free to the public, and all are encouraged to visit, reflect, and honor the heroes in their lives.

To sponsor a flag or make a donation, visit the Exchange Club’s website at dixchangeclub.org or scan the QR code.