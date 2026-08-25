15 races, 25 years of remembering 9/11

Travis Dodd’s three children have no memories of Sept. 11, 2001. They weren’t born yet.

But they know why, every September, their family joins hundreds of others on Daniel Island to run, volunteer, and remember.

“While they only know of the stories of that tragic day, they have come to understand the significance and join us in honoring the memories of those lost, participating in the run and also volunteering to help make this event what it is,” said Dodd, a local first responder and race director for the Charleston 9/11 Heroes Run.

This year, that tradition reaches two milestones at once. The race returns Saturday, Sept. 12, for its 15th year on Daniel Island, as the country marks 25 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

About 1,200 runners, walkers, and ruckers are expected to gather in front of the Charleston police and fire station on Seven Farms Drive. Opening ceremonies begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 5K at 9 a.m.

“Twenty-five years after the tragedy of 9/11, we are reminded that ‘Never Forget’ is more than a promise. It is a responsibility,” said Ryan Manion, CEO of the Travis Manion Foundation. “As we gather to mark this milestone anniversary, we have an even greater obligation to honor the extraordinary courage and sacrifice of the first responders and our nation’s warriors.”

That responsibility has also become a community effort on Daniel Island.

For nearly a decade, the Exchange Club of Daniel Island has supplied more than 20 volunteers to staff one of the course’s two water stations. The club also provides more than 100 American flags carried by Citadel cadets and members of Daniel Island Scout Troop 519, creating one of the race’s most recognizable sights near the finish.

Charleston is one of 70 communities around the world hosting a 9/11 Heroes Run this year. Through those races, the Travis Manion Foundation invests back into host communities to support military service members, veterans, first responders, and their families. A portion of proceeds from the Daniel Island race will remain in Charleston to support the foundation’s local chapter and its service projects.

The race series was inspired by U.S. Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion, who was killed in Iraq in 2007 while protecting his battalion. Before his final deployment, Manion visited Rescue One in New York City, a firehouse that lost nearly all its men on 9/11. His words before deploying – “If Not Me, Then Who” – later became the foundation’s guiding motto.

For Dodd, and 15 races later, his reason for showing up hasn’t changed.

“As a local first responder, this not only is an event to remember those that made the ultimate sacrifice, but an event that brings our families and communities closer together in honor and pride.”